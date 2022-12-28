Winding down the final month of 2022 as we head into 2023, now is a traditional time of reflection. It’s often a period when people take a look at the changes they want to make in their lives ahead of setting resolutions for the new year.
In retrospect, 2022 was a year marked by change for Derby – some big, immediate changes and some coming down the road.
While the path is still being cleared for development, the City Council voted to move forward with the STAR bond project’s final phase which will see the creation of an outdoor adventure complex – with a manmade lagoon as its focal attraction. More immediately, Derby was also proclaimed as a Purple Heart City in 2022 – a tribute to the veteran community.
Outside of the STAR bond district, the groundwork was laid for the evolution of local recreation with the city adopting a new Parks Master Plan and the Derby Recreation Commission beginning an aquatics study. Derby Fire & Rescue also celebrated its 70th anniversary and continued evolution.
Lasting memories will have to lesson the blow of some unfortunate change, like the community losing art icon John Parsons – though his bronze statutes remain as a testament to his legacy in Derby.
The more things change, the more things stay the same in some cases – and Derby sports is a testament to that. Once again, the Panthers racked up success on the field, court or wherever they roamed.
Informer staff has been reflecting back on our top stories from 2022, collected within these pages, and that theme of change holds true. Change is likely to come in the year ahead, too, so here’s to making the most of that change in 2023!