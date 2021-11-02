Election Coverage

Results for the 2021 general election, determining candidates for Derby City Council and Board of Education, can be followed on this page. Check back regularly for updates on vote tallies in the following local races:

Derby City Council, Ward I

Tom Keil 

Derby City Council, Ward II

Elizabeth Stanton

Jessica Rhein

Derby City Council, Ward III

Rick Coleman

Andrew Swindle

Derby City Council, Ward IV

Chris Unkel

John McIntosh

Derby BOE, at-large (unexpired term)

Robin Folkerts

Andy Watkins

Derby BOE, at-large

Amy M. Bruso

Michael D. Blankenship

Jennifer Neel

Dale Rotramel Jr.

Dixie A. Chapman

Robyn M. Pearman

Claudia D. Peebler

Alan Turner

