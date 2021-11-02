Results for the 2021 general election, determining candidates for Derby City Council and Board of Education, can be followed on this page. Check back regularly for updates on vote tallies in the following local races:
Derby City Council, Ward I
Tom Keil
Derby City Council, Ward II
Elizabeth Stanton
Jessica Rhein
Derby City Council, Ward III
Rick Coleman
Andrew Swindle
Derby City Council, Ward IV
Chris Unkel
John McIntosh
Derby BOE, at-large (unexpired term)
Robin Folkerts
Andy Watkins
Derby BOE, at-large
Amy M. Bruso
Michael D. Blankenship
Jennifer Neel
Dale Rotramel Jr.
Dixie A. Chapman
Robyn M. Pearman
Claudia D. Peebler
Alan Turner