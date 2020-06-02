Recent DHS graduate Daniel Archer recently made it to the final showcase at the National Speech and Debate Association senior open, which was held virtually this year. Archer’s main event was extemporaneous speech. Archer had 30 minutes to prep and memorize a speech and talked about “everything from how the education system should respond to [the coronavirus] and the Nicolas Maduro assassination attempt,” he said.
2020 grad makes NSDA final showcase
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
