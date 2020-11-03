Sedgwick County has reported its final unofficial results for the 2020 election, with very few surprises coming from either the local or national races.
Current President Donald Trump earned the majority of the votes in Sedgwick County, as did fellow Republicans Roger Marshall and Ron Estes – running for Senate and House of Representatives, respectively.
In the local races, State Senator for District 28 was the closest, with Republican Mike Petersen (55.2 percent) edging out Democrat Jim Ward (44.64 percent).
Meanwhile, one of the tightest races overall is State Board of Education for the Eighth District, which may be too close to call. Currently, Democrat Betty Arnold holds a 70-vote lead over Republican Kathy Busch.
Overall, there was a nearly 61 percent voter turnout in Sedgwick County for the 2020 election, with 196,261 ballots cast.
(Final unofficial results)
President of the United States
REP Donald J. Trump 109,363 55.92%
DEM Joseph R Biden 80,763 41.29%
LIB Jo Jorgensen 4,514 2.31%
Write-In Totals 936 0.48%
U.S. Senator
REP Roger Marshall 103,369 53.35%
DEM Barbara Bollier 81,282 41.95%
LIB Jason Buckley 8,895 4.59%
Write-In Totals 197 0.10%
U.S. Representative, District 4
REP Ron Estes 115,961 60.23%
DEM Laura Lombard 76,391 39.68%
Write-In Totals 176 0.09%
State Senator, District 16
REP Ty Masterson 11,971 66.79%
DEM Timothy Don Fry II 5,922 33.04%
Write-In Totals 30 0.17%
State Senator, District 26
REP Dan Kerschen 25,061 98.53%
Write-In Totals 374 1.47%
State Senator, District 28
REP Mike Petersen 10,708 55.20%
DEM Jim Ward 8,660 44.64%
Write-In Totals 31 0.16%
State Representative, District 81
REP Blake Carpenter 4,942 65.70%
DEM Matthew Joyce 2,570 34.17%
Write-In Totals 10 0.13%
State Representative, District 82
REP Jesse Burris 6,903 71.04%
DEM Edward Hackerott 2,797 28.78%
Write-In Totals 17 0.18%
State Board of Education Member, 8th District
DEM Betty Arnold 41,712 49.99%
REP Kathy Busch 41,642 49.90%
Write-In Totals 94 0.11%