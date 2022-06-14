1972 DHS Madrigals gather to sing and remember

As part of a 50-year reunion, a few members of the Derby High School Madrigals from the graduating class of 1972 decided to get together. And they did so with their choral director at that time, Ross Hearn. The group met on June 12 at the Derby Public Library. After singing a few songs, Hearn and his past students spent time reminiscing and sharing stories of their choir experiences and more. Hearn retired as Derby’s vocal music instructor in 2003. Pictured above are the Madrigals and DHS graduates of 1972 under the direction of Hearn.