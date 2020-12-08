It’s the story of 2020: due to COVID-19, everything is either canceled or moved online.
That was the case for student musicians at Derby High School who tried out for all-district honors groups this year, like senior Emma Stubby.
"This year was much different because we had to send in an audio recording of our audition piece, whereas in previous years all the auditions are held in person on the same day,” said Stubby, who plays bass clarinet.
The South Central Kansas Music Educators Association (SCKMEA) held its audition process online this year, selecting 15 DHS students for their all-district ensembles. Three students were selected for the jazz band, eight for the concert band, and four for the orchestra — based on pre-recorded audition tapes.
SCKMEA will not be hosting any district concerts this year dude to COVID-19. However, students selected for all-district honors will have the chance to audition for KMEA’s all-state ensembles, which will host virtual performances.
In normal times, students would meet to rehearse for one day prior to their all-district performances.
One advantage this year, Stubby said, was being able to redo her audition recording if she made a mistake.
“Because of this, I found the audition process a lot less stressful this year,” she said.
Samuel Griffitt, a senior violinist, has auditioned for the honors groups for the past two years. This year, his audition required him to play a three-octave A-minor scale, and excerpts from two pieces of classical music.
He echoed Stubby’s sentiment that the audition process was a bit less stressful this year due to it being moved online.
“I felt much more relaxed doing the recording because if I made a mistake I could restart the recording whereas in years past someone would only have one shot to make it,” Griffitt said.
Adam DeVault, DHS band director, said his role in the SCKEMA auditions is limited, but he’s happy to see his students going for the honors amid such strenuous times.
“It’s hard for our students to balance everything going on, I think,” DeVault said. “These students have something to really be proud of.”
He said there was slightly less interest in the audition groups this year, not necessarily because the auditions were online, but because of the general stresses of the pandemic.
“To be able to put all that together with what we're going through is pretty amazing, so we're really proud of those kids for the hard work that they put in and that they were successful in making the group.”
Here’s a full list of the Derby students who made this year’s all-district instrumental groups:
Concert band
Elliott Cotterill, junior – trombone
Caris Johnson, sophomore — clarinet
Michaela Richert, junior — tuba
Bryce Schreiber, senior — trumpet
Adelynn Snyder, sophomore — trumpet
Josh Stroot, freshman — tuba
Emma Stubby, senior — bass clarinet
Alexis Sutton, senior — clarinet
Jazz band
Matthew Cockrell, freshman — trombone
Nathan Cockrell, junior — tenor saxophone
Sam Harrison, senior — alternate trombone
Orchestra
Logan Bach, junior — bassoon
Samuel Griffitt, senior — violin
Abrie Mong, freshman — violin
Gavriela Perryman, junior — bass