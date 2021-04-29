Debbie Williams, community wellness coordinator at the Derby Recreation Center, shared highlights from the DRC’s winter 2021 Youth Job Connections Program at the DRC’s meeting on April 20.
In its third year, the 8-week training program recruited 17 participants – 13 of whom graduated. Registrations were at 16 the first year and 23 the second year.
“Training kids in jobs really is about health,” Williams said. “By training kids, we meet three of the six social determinants of health, so that’s why we offer it.”
The program, which ran from Jan. 13 to March 8, aims to prepare youth for the world of employment with soft skills like communication, teamwork, networking, interviewing techniques, and more. Participants met for two hours a night throughout the program at the Hubbard Arts Center.
After receiving training on various interviewing skills, each participant then completed a mock interview, received a portfolio to use for the job search, and went through a graduation ceremony. The program utilizes a mix of lecture-style instruction and hands-on activity.
“We’ve really gotten rave reviews from the kids and the parents about the program,” Williams said.
Williams said BreAnna Monk, director of senior services for the City of Derby, has played a key role as the facilitator of the program over the last three years.
“She really takes the job seriously and she kind of gets to know the kids,” Williams said. “This year was kind of tough … they really are struggling in ways that we don’t always realize.”
Participants are between ages of 14 and 18. Williams said all of this year’s graduates were from Derby.