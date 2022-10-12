The U.S. Department of Education recently announced awards totaling nearly $1 billion through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA). The BSCA Stronger Connections grants awarded will help schools provide all students with safe and supportive learning opportunities and environments that are critical for their success.
Funding will be provided to state educational agencies to develop state grant programs, with Kansas receiving $6,450,520 through the BSCA. State agencies are required to award these funds competitively to high-need, local educational agencies, as determined by the state, to fund activities allowable under section 4108 of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA).