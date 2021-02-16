One of the longest bursts of sub-freezing temperatures is in its final stages.
Kansas has been a central state in a historic burst of Arctic air that stretches as far south as the Rio Grande Valley in Texas. Temperatures of 32 degrees or lower began on Saturday, Feb. 6 and current forecasts have the frigid numbers staying through Thursday, Feb. 18.
The record of consecutive sub-freezing temperatures (24) dates back to 1895. A run of seven-straight days occurred in 2014, but the Wichita area is poised to break a record of 11-straight days that was set in 1983.
“The pattern is continuing to bring bursts of cold air into the Plains,” National Weather Service meteorologist Vanessa Pearce said. “It’s almost stuck right now. We’re going to continue to get those reinforcing bits of cold air.”
Temperatures took an even bigger dive over Valentine’s Day weekend. Forecasted highs ranged from -4 to 13 degrees through Tuesday, Feb. 16. Wind chills, with gusts of 20 miles per hour or more, fell between -13 to -30 in the Wichita area.
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed a state of emergency on Monday, Feb. 15 in response to the life-threatening wind chills and very low temperatures that gripped much of the state. The conditions also kept many area school districts closed through Feb. 16.
Extra stress was also placed on utility and natural gas providers and Evergy has asked its customers to conserve usage as the cold continues to wreak havoc in the area.
Derby Public Works Director Robert Mendoza reported minimal impact to its city water lines. One water line break occurred at Westview and Kay Street and crews made that repair on Monday morning, Feb. 15.
“Chances are it was due to the ground moving because our pipes are so deep,” he said. “We received calls regarding frozen pipes, but it is something that homeowners and plumbing companies will have to take care of.”
While cold air and ongoing snow flurries dominated the conversation since the Arctic air first arrived, heavier snow arrived early Sunday morning and continued through the work commute 24 hours later. The National Weather Service originally forecasted amounts that may exceed five inches in and surrounding Sedgwick County.
While blowing and drifting snow still posed a concern, totals ranged from three to five inches through Sedgwick County. With up to two more inches possible on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17, the NWS dismissed the myth of snowfall not accumulating at higher rates with cold temperatures. Kansans may be more used to seeing wet, slushy accumulating snow, but Pearce said this is what the northern United States is used to with higher totals and much lower temperatures.
“It didn’t have an abundance of moisture due to the temperatures,” she said. “It is a white, powdery snow, but it can still accumulate in greater quantities.”
While heavier snow didn’t impact Derby until the back end of the previous week, its public works department was busy evaluating road conditions amidst periods of fog, freezing rain and snow flurries.
As snowfall rates intensified, Mendoza was pleased with how his workers were able to perform their job with little to no interference from motorists.
When winds and snowfall rates increase and visibility decreases, trucks may fall to speeds of 10 miles per hour or less.
He said the brine hits center lanes and traffic carries it across the pavement. The mixture, including sand, wets the material so that it sticks and doesn’t blow to the curb. It is recommended that all motorists remain a minimum of 50 feet behind these workers.
Mendoza reminds motorists that the sand mixture can damage a vehicle and if they’re too close to these spreaders, they can’t hit the coverage that they’d like to have. The corrosive action of salt becomes the third danger to vehicles.
“It has been blowing dry snow regularly, which has made us lucky,” Mendoza said. “It has drifted on east/west streets and our staff has been working 24/7 since Saturday … we saw lighter and slower traffic and people were handling it well.”