Derby resident shares Boeing history in new book

History has always been a favored subject of Derby’s Myrna Messer. The former Derby Middle School Social Studies teacher had her fill of it in the classroom and she has seemingly found another outlet for that passion in retirement – writing.
Messer’s first book “remembering…A Town That Was” recalled the history of her hometown in North Dakota. In November 2021, Messer released her latest book, “The Boeing Gypsies: The Families Behind the Minuteman Missile Program,” which continues those historical themes.
This, too, is history Messer lived, as her husband (Ray) was part of the Minuteman program for 20 of his 35 years with Boeing. It’s history their son, Jim, encouraged Myrna to record as well – with the pandemic providing a prime opportunity.
“My son has been after me, ‘Mom, you should write that out for us.’ It was never a good time, but during COVID all of a sudden I thought, ‘this is the time to write my book,’” Myrna said. “I didn’t ever think about writing a book, but I always liked to write. When I started my first book I was just writing history for the family, but then it went on and on and I had a big response from that.”
As part of the Minuteman program, the Boeing workers and their families moved around the Great Plains and the Midwest, where the missiles – the primary nuclear deterrent for the U.S. – were installed. The program was deployed and integrated over 400,000 square miles, with missiles being installed in six locations in North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming and Missouri (with sites covered in Nebraska and Colorado as well).
During Ray’s tenure in the Minuteman program, the Messers moved roughly 20 times in a span of two decades. Myrna’s book collects the stories of the families – the gypsies – they moved around with through the years before settling in Derby once the program was complete in 1980.
Part of her son’s push, Myrna noted, was that those stories would be gone forever if not recorded. Given that a number of the individuals she reached out to for the book are no longer around, that helped drive the author’s efforts to publish sooner rather than later.
While the book focuses on those involved in the Minuteman Missile program, both Myrna and Ray noted it should be accessible to most readers as it is presented in an easily digestible format – sharing the direct memories of those involved in the program.
“It is not technical. It’s a synopsis of the people,” Ray said.
“Some of the stories are humorous and some are historic of course. And then some are even tragic, like the flood in South Dakota,” Myrna said. “They’re memories of what happened to them personally, to us personally.”
Those stories range from the “rank and file” work on the project to life experiences – including disastrous golf excursions, UFO sightings, surviving blizzards (“lots of blizzards”) and more – painting a full picture of the journey and achievements of those involved.
Utilizing her husband’s memory was a big advantage in compiling the book, Myrna said, as he can remember “everything that happened from the time he was 6 years old.”
Of the families Myrna reached out to for the book, a handful also relocated to Derby like the Messers, but the process was not always that simple. There was a lot of research over the course of the past year to 18 months, but Myrna noted she is grateful to get the story out.
Even among readers who were not part of the Boeing gypsies, Myrna said she has gotten strong, positive reactions to the book so far.
While Myrna said she is not sure if she will write another book, she is certain that if she does her focus on history will continue.
“I’m very definitely a nonfiction writer. There’s no fiction up here in this head,” Myrna said. “I would love to [write another book]; I’ve got thoughts. I haven’t gotten them all together yet.”
“The Boeing Gypsies: The Families Behind the Minuteman Missile Program” is now available on amazon.com.