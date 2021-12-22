The Derby Optimist Club recently announced that it is now taking submissions for its 2021-2022 essay contest. The contest is open to high school juniors and seniors in the Derby and Haysville school districts, including home school and private school students that meet that same criteria.
For 2021-2022, the topic is “How does an optimistic mindset change my tomorrow?” The winner of the contest will be awarded a $500 scholarship, payable to the institution in which they enroll. If the local winner also wins the statewide contest, they will receive an additional contribution of $2,500 toward their education.
Deadline for entries is Feb. 4, 2022. Derby and Campus high school students can get an entry form from their counselor’s office. Any other potential entrants seeking a form can contact Jim Morris, Optimist essay chair, at 316-516-1186.