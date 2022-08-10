Members of the Derby football team volunteered to help at the senior garden at the City of Derby Public Works building on Aug. 8. The group worked with overseers of the garden to move soil and mulch into the gardening area for future use.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

