Given the state of emergency declared by Sedgwick County last week, and the ban implemented on gatherings of more than 50 people, local churches have had to amend their services in the wake of those decisions.
St. Mary Catholic Church of Derby was among those impacted by the unprecedented decision from Diocese of Wichita Bishop Carl Kemme suspending public masses effective March 17.
With that decree – which applies to all parishes, chapels and religious houses in the Diocese of Wichita – funeral masses are to be offered for the deceased with only immediate family in attendance (and proper social distancing), baptisms outside of mass may be celebrated with only the parents, godparents and immediate family of the person being baptized, confessions are to be heard only behind the screen and many other services (i.e., Stations of the Cross, Adoration, etc.) have been cancelled or postponed – with engaged couples asked to consult the Diocesan Chancery about previously scheduled weddings in March and April.
Unless otherwise determined at a later date, the suspension of public mass will be upheld through Holy Week and Easter Sunday, though parishioners are still encouraged to participate in live stream masses.
“Let us use this time well by putting Our Lord at the center of all our lives,” Kemme said in a release. “Our faith needs to be strong in every form of trial, confident that God is with us.”
Several other churches are following in a similar vein, with Prairieview Baptist Church not advising meeting physically for worship or LifeGroups, given the governor’s executive order and recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
PBC is also planning on live streaming its worship service (pbcderby.online.church), while members are encouraged to keep in contact with their LifeGroups and Deacons, even if unable to meet in person.
At South Rock Christian Church, all group meetings have been cancelled through April 12, but the church has established a web page (southrockchristian.com/peaceinthestorm/) with numerous ways to stay involved during this state of emergency.
Videos of worship services, daily devotionals, mental health resources, activities for kids and families, and opportunities for giving are all listed on the web page.
“We’re going to make it through this,” said lead minister Rick Wheeler, “and my prayer is that we’ll be closer to God and others than ever before.”
