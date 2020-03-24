The Woodlawn Thrift Shop at 103 N. Baltimore is closed because of the coronavirus. Due to being closed they are unable to take donations. It will open as soon as it is safe to do so. Watch for flags when it reopens.
Most Popular
Articles
- Derby starts to shut down: Derby, Sedgwick County react to coronavirus
- Mulvane Downtown Park plans progressing
- Updates from Derby organizations on impact of Coronavirus concerns
- Haysville reacts to coronavirus situation
- City extends measures to prevent spread of COVID-19
- GOP Kansas lawmakers move to curb Democrat Kelly's power
- DRC provides updates on temporary closing
- First Presumptive-Positive Case identified in Sedgwick County Resident
- Commissioners vote to temporarily close majority of county facilities
- Police Calls: 3/15/20 to 3/22/20
Images
Videos
-
Mar 25
-
Mar 25
-
Mar 26
-
Mar 27
-
Mar 28
-
Mar 28
-
Mar 29
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.