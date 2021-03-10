A staff member at Derby Public Schools has died due to complications of the coronavirus, the district confirmed in an email to the Informer.
Juan Yanez, a special education teacher at Oaklawn and Wineteer elementary schools, is the first Derby schools staff member to die from COVID-19. Yanez formerly worked at Pleasantview Elementary. He died in February.
“With permission from the family, we can confirm with great sadness the death of Juan Yanez,” Communications Director Katie Carlson said in an email. “Any time a staff member or student passes away we work with the family on what they wish to be shared and with who as well as ways we can support them.”
The family of Yanez could not be reached as of press time Monday afternoon.
Joel Addis, an interrelated resource teacher at El Paso Elementary School and chair of the Special Education Advisory Council, said he met Yanez his first year at the Derby school district.
Addis said he mentored Yanez the spring of his first year, and the two worked together on writing curriculum for individualized education plans (IEPs) for students with exceptionalities.
“I actually mentored him for the next two years, so we spent quite a bit of time together,” said Addis, who has worked in the district since 2002. “I also just knew him as a colleague as part of our elementary special education department.”
Addis described Yanez as someone who “definitely, really cared about kids.”
“That really showed in everything that he did,” Addis said. “He just worked hard to build connections with the students that he worked with.”
“That was something that always really impressed me about him.”
Addis said there are 11 special education teachers in Derby schools who collaborate in an “unofficial department,” texting and communicating with one another constantly for help and feedback.
“We use each other as resources quite often,” Addis said. “Juan [Yanez] was always really willing to jump in and throw out ideas and just really wanted to help his colleagues when he saw they needed that.”
Addis also witnessed Yanez’s teaching style while mentoring him in his first years, saying he used a sense of humor and genuine passion to make connections with students.
“He did a lot of really good incentive work, I thought, with students to really help them be encouraged to come to the room and give their best,” he said.
Addis, president of the Derby National Education Association, described Yanez as an active DNEA member who was always willing to volunteer his time.
“He was there and willing to help,” he said. “I just always really appreciated that, and I will definitely miss him being part of the district.”
Yanez earned his master’s degree in special education in high incidence from Wichita State University in 2020.
Derby Public Schools offered first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to 569 staff members the last week of February, which is about 47.6% of the district’s 1,195 total staff.
Staff members received vaccinations based on their responses to a survey and are not mandated to receive the vaccine. The school district expects to host future vaccination clinics as more staff respond to the vaccine survey.
Staff who received the first dose will have to receive the second dose of the vaccine a minimum of 21 days after the first dose. The district plans to host second dose clinics for staff at a future date.
Since the start of the school year, the district has reported 425 confirmed cases of the coronavirus – 244 among students and 181 among staff. The district’s weekly cases peaked at 35 in November, and have been on a steady decline since the start of February – averaging about seven cases per week throughout the month.
The district’s most recent weekly COVID-19 update, posted on Friday, March 5, only included one new student case and one new staff case.
Derby students and staff are set to remain in classrooms until at least after spring break, March 15 to March 19, thanks to a gating committee vote on Wednesday, Feb. 24. The gating committee will meet again before spring break to determine operations for when students return.