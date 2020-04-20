In the face of a pandemic, many people have taken assistance into their own hands. That includes a group of women at Pleasantview Baptist Church.
A dozen or so women parishioners at Pleasantview have sewn nearly 2,000 cloth face masks since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and they don’t plan to stop until they run out of material.
The ladies’ sewing skills are typically put to use making clothing for children during Operation Christmas Child. When they saw a new need that wasn’t being completely met, they stepped up, Lead Pastor Danny Payne said.
“It’s something I’d expect they would do,” Payne said. “They’re just those kinds of servants. They sew these things out of love. They’re not making any money on them. Many are spending money to do it.”
Payne said the women did not want to be identified by name in a story.
The cloth face masks are not foolproof COVID-19 protectors, but they do offer some protection. The Center for Disease Control recommends cloth masks if nothing else is available.
The masks are available for free on a first come, first served basis. Anyone in need of masks can call Pleasantview at 788-3734 or email office@pbcderby.com to make a reservation. Requesters must provide the number of adult or child masks needed and the gender of each recipient.
The church is not directly handing masks to recipients, but is placing them in a box outside of the church. Requests will be placed in sealed bags with requestors’ individual names on them.
The masks are free, but Pleasantview will accept donations through the mail (send to 1335 N. Buckner, Derby, KS 67037 and reference “face masks”) or in person at the time of pickup. Donations will go toward Pleasantview’s Operation Christmas child, which provides clothing and other resources to children in impoverished countries.
Requests and mask pickups can be made Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pastor Payne said the church expects to eventually run out of masks, but until then, the women will keep sewing.
“If it gives some peace and comfort and protection, they’re willing to make them until they can’t anymore.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.