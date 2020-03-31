Following Sedgwick County’s move to implement stay-at-home orders last week to limit the impact of COVID-19, those efforts recently expanded statewide as Gov. Laura Kelly issued Executive Order 20-16 Saturday to institute stay home orders for all of Kansas effective March 30 through April 19.
Those measures are in line with the state’s ongoing efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in Kansas and make sure Kansas hospitals are not overwhelmed.
“Our modeling continues to suggest that the number of confirmed positive coronavirus cases in Kansas could reach as high as 900 over the next week,” Kelly said. “While I left these decisions to local health departments as long as possible, the reality is that the patchwork approach that has developed is inconsistent and is a recipe for chaos and, ultimately, for failure in our statewide fight to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
Sedgwick County Local Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns signed a stay-at-home order into effect on March 24, an order which went into effect at 12 a.m. March 25 and is to remain in place for 30 days (until April 23).
County officials noted the Governor’s stay home order will supersede the county order, which will go back into effect on April 20 unless the Governor’s order is extended.
The county took action following an official recommendation from the county commission to Dr. Minns, with the support of the medical community behind it. It also followed in the footsteps of some comparable counties like Douglas and Johnson County, which put stay-at-home orders into effect last week as well.
“It’s serious and we need to stay focused on distancing and other good hygiene actions,” said Sedgwick County Manager Tom Stolz.
As of Monday there were eight deaths and 368 positive COVID-19 tests reported by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. A total of 49 cases have been reported in Sedgwick County, with the first county death – of a Haysville resident – reported on Monday.
“Social distancing measures like stay-at-home orders are effective when implemented early enough,” Minns said. “This measure will ensure that our medical professionals can help residents that develop symptoms.”
“This is really unprecedented. We’re at the point right now where there are no easy decisions, only right decisions. We have one shot at doing this right,” said Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple. “We have a storm coming, and we need to bunker down right now.”
Essential businesses will remain open and essential services will remain available while the stay home order is in effect. That covers a wide range of industries and services. The stay home orders, essentially, are meant to be preventative – as the surge regarding coronavirus cases is expected in one to four weeks.
“You can still go to the store, you can still go get gas, but be smart,” Stolz said. “Be careful and be smart as we move through the next one to four weeks.”
A dedicated phone line (316-660-9000) and email (stayathomefaq@sedgwick.gov) have been established in Sedgwick County so as not to inundate 911 with questions regarding the order or general COVID-19 information, allowing first responders to continue doing their job.
Emergency Communications Director Elora Forshee noted calls have actually been down the past two weeks, but policies are still being put in place to best serve the community in a time of crisis.
Law enforcement are also making some changes in light of the situation, with Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter noting that his department will be moving to an emergency accident reporting plan – meaning non-injury accidents where the vehicle is still operational can now be reported online. Similarly, reports that do not need to be taken in person will now be taken over the phone in an effort to help curb the spread of coronavirus.
“We will get through this,” said Sedgwick County Commission Chairman Pete Meitzner. “It’s a tough situation, but if we’re going to make any headway we have to flatten the infection curve.”
“I know this is hard, and I can’t tell you how much I wish it weren’t necessary,” Kelly said, “but we have a small window to ensure that Kansas does not suffer the same terrible fate of other hard-hit states like New York and Missouri. We’ve all got to do our part to help stop the spread of the disease. Stay home. Stay safe.”
Essential business functions (per state “stay home” order)
- Operate Core Information Technology Networks
- Provide Cable Access Network Services
- Provide Internet Based Content Information and Communication Services
- Provide Internet Routing, Access, and Connection Services
- Provide Positioning, Navigation, and Timing Services
- Provide Radio Broadcast Access Network Services (includes Traditional Television)
- Provide Satellite Access Network Services
- Provide Wireless Access Network Services
- Provide Wireline Access Network Services
- Distribute Electricity
- Maintain Supply Chains for Essential Functions and Critical Infrastructure (as defined by DHS)
- Transmit Electricity
- Transport Cargo and Passengers by Air (and manufacture of parts for aircraft)
- Transport Cargo and Passengers by Rail (and manufacture of parts for trains)
- Transport Cargo and Passengers by Road (as well as manufacture, service and delivery-related industries)
- Transport Cargo and Passengers by Vessel (and manufacture parts for such vessels)
- Transport Materials by Pipeline
- Transport Passengers by Mass Transit
- Conduct Elections
- Operate Media Outlets
- Develop and Maintain Public Works and Support Services for Essential Functions
- Educate and Train Essential Functions Personnel
- Enforce Law
- Maintain Access to Medical Records
- Manage Hazardous Materials and Waste
- Manage Wastewater
- Operate Government
- Perform Cyber Incident Management Capabilities
- Prepare for and Manage Emergencies
- Preserve Constitutional or Legal Rights (i.e. manufacture/sell firearms, perform or attend religious or faith-based services, perform legal services)
- Protect Sensitive Information
- Provide and Maintain Critical Infrastructure (i.e. repair roads, clean buildings, produce/distribute construction materials)
- Provide Capital Markets and Investment Activities and Perform Accounting Services
- Provide Consumer and Commercial Banking Services
- Provide Funding and Liquidity Services
- Provide Identity Management and Associated Trust Support Services
- Provide Insurance Services
- Provide Medical Care and Services, Including Mortuary Services, Pharmaceutical Services and Funeral or Memorial Services
- Provide Payment, Clearing and Settlement Services
- Provide Public Safety
- Provide Wholesale Funding
- Store Fuel and Maintain Reserves
- Support Community Health and Mental Health Services
- Operate laundry services
- Exploration and Extraction of Fuels
- Fuel Refining and Processing Fuels
- Generate Electricity
- Manufacture Equipment Used for Essential Functions or Critical Infrastructure (as defined by DHS)
- Produce and Provide Agricultural Products and Services (i.e. manufacture equipment/chemicals, raise livestock, harvest grains, etc.)
- Produce and Provide Human and Animal Food Products and Services
- Produce Chemicals
- Provide Metals and Materials
- Provide Housing (i.e. rental property, long-term care, animal shelters, hotels/motels, etc.)
- Provide Information Technology Products and Services
- Provide Material and Operational Support to Defense
- Research and Development
- Supply Water
Essential activities (per state “stay home” order)
- Obtaining food, medicine, and other household necessities.
- Performing, or going to or from work at a business or organization to perform, an essential function as identified in the Kansas Essential Function Framework (“KEFF").
- Seeking medical care.
- Caring for children (including daycare or childcare centers), family members, or pets, or caring for a vulnerable person in another location.
- Engaging in an outdoor activity, provided individuals maintain a distance of six feet from one another and abide by the 10-person limitation on gathering size.
- Nothing in this order or any other executive order, including Executive Order 20- 14, prevents families from gathering privately.
