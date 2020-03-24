Following a special meeting Sunday to discuss further response to the COVID-19 crisis, the Sedgwick County Commission convened for an additional session Monday to review some options drafted by county staff for potential action.
“It’s been quite a day, quite a weekend for all of us,” said Commission Chair Pete Meitzner.
County Manager Tom Stolz came before the commission with three options to consider on Monday – one that would maintain that state’s status quo (now limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people), one forcing the temporary closure of dine-in restaurants, bars and clubs and one mirroring the stay-at-home orders passed by Kansas City and Douglas County over the weekend.
Stemming from a conference call with local hospital leadership, Stolz noted there was a lot of support from that sector to move forward with a stay-at-home order amidst growing concerns.
“They’re quite busy preparing for what could be a rise in this infection rate,” Stolz said. “They’re concerned the virus could be more widespread than we know because of lack of testing.”
During his report, Stolz also pointed out that a third positive COVID-19 test for a Sedgwick County was confirmed on Monday.
Patterned after what Johnson County ordered, assistant county counselor Justin Waggoner reviewed the stay-at-home order option with the commission, which would recommend county residents stay at home unless performing an essential activity (providing essential products/services, like transporting family), engaging in outdoor activities while maintaining social distancing requirements or working in an essential business.
Essential businesses include 26 different categories as listed in the proposal, many similar to what Johnson County allowed for (grocery stores, health care, banks, etc.) while also adding an exception for leaders of religious institutions.
“This is not a quarantine or isolation order draft,” Waggoner said. “This falls under the local health officer’s legal authority to take measures to limit the spread of all communicable diseases.”
Ultimately, the local health officer – Dr. Garold Minns – makes the final decision on any such order, which was noted among the many questions of the commissioners (i.e., what is excluded, can the order be amended, etc.).
Questions were also raised about how this stay-at-home order would be enforced – with it reported that the Wichita Police Department and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office at least would not be patrolling for such infractions – but the true focus of the discussion centered on when to take action.
“People are not being tested because we don’t have the resources to test them, so we really don’t know what the numbers are,” said Commissioner Lacey Cruse. “If we don’t take it seriously and we wait until it’s at our doorstep … what happens then?”
“When people need help, we need to be able to help them. I don’t want to overrun our hospitals,” said Commissioner Jim Howell.
Government leaders are dealing with a lot of unknowns and Commissioner Michael O’Donnell raised concerns about a stay-at-home order (something he pointed out has not been recommended at the state level yet) creating more of a panic.
O’Donnell recommended – and made a motion – to defer to Dr. Minns in this scenario as the local health officer, having himself stated he does not believe a stay-at-home order is needed at this time. While Howell spoke in favor of taking action, he also stated he did not believe Sedgwick County is to the point that Johnson County is at currently (with 32 of the 83 currently reported cases).
Looking to get statistics from Johnson County on how many ventilators are currently being used in their hospitals, Howell voted with O’Donnell to defer action to Dr. Minns.
Fellow commissioners – as well as local doctors – leaned toward a position of erring on the side of caution, however, voting to approve (3-2) a recommendation to Dr. Minns to enforce a stay-at-home order in Sedgwick County effective 12:01 a.m. March 25.
“We can talk about this every single day, but what does that accomplish,” Cruse said. “I think our community expects us to be leaders and make a decision.
“It’s gonna be bad if we do nothing,” said Infectious Disease Consultants Doctor Tom Moore. “If we do something, it’ll be tolerable.
