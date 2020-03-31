Wichita Festivals and Sedgwick County officials today announced that due to increasing concerns about COVID-19, Riverfest 2020 will not take place. The organization instead is planning a four-day, fall-themed community event in downtown, a “dynamic final celebration” of the 150th anniversary of the founding of both Wichita and Sedgwick County, a news release said.
This is the first time in the history of Kansas’ largest community event that Riverfest has not taken place as scheduled. The festival represents an annual impact of $30 million on the Wichita economy. WFI staff was preparing for the 49th festival, scheduled for May 29 to June 6, when it was decided that in the best interest of public safety the festival would be canceled.
“This is an unfortunate development that will continue to impact our community in multiple ways,” Sedgwick County Commissioner Lacey Cruse said. “But, this decision by Riverfest officials is the responsible and the right thing to do. It is important we continue to ensure the safety of residents and visitors in the community.”
