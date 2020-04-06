For those in the market for a new home, whether buying or renting, options remain available – even in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
Local landlords and real estate agents around Derby are proceeding with business as usual in the current climate and noted things haven’t changed too much.
“It’s still a seller’s market. New listings and listings moving to pending are still moving about the same rate that they were in this season last year,” said Rachel Lange, Director of Real Estate for Lange Real Estate. “This is kind of a crazy time in the world and so we’re taking it day by day, but are encouraged – at least on the residential side – to see things hold true for now and pray that continues to remain that way.”
How those sales are proceeding has changed slightly, though, as Lange noted she and her staff are taking extra precautions for the safety of clients.
Virtual open houses and other safety measures (glove use, crowd restrictions, office closures) are being implemented with clients’ well-being in mind.
“People are still our clients and need assistance, but we’re kind of doing it different ways – more phone calls, less face-to-face, wearing gloves, using hand sanitizer when listing properties, doing more and more electronic signatures – really kind of just taking extra safety precautions to en-sure that everybody is safe,” Lange said.
Other than that, both Lange and Lance Egan (of Egan Realty) noted business hasn’t changed too much.
Egan sells and rents properties in Derby and the surrounding area and noted he has maintained the same business approach for the time being.
“The change is that (if) I can’t be available, that’s when it’ll make a difference, but so far I can be available,” Egan said. “So far, if there’s a maintenance situation that’s having to be done we’ve taken care of it.”
Change that Lange has mainly seen, meanwhile, has been on the commercial side of real estate.
Businesses looking for new locations or looking to sell have been put on hold with the current widespread restrictions put in place through the state stay-at-home order.
“We’ve seen less impact on the residential side than we have on the commercial side. Of course, with businesses being on hold here and many shut down for the time being, that’s kind of im-pacted leases and the payment structure there,” Lange said.
Rental maintenance and new business are moving forward as usual for Egan, though he said the current situation could throw some wrenches into the works down the road.
Gov. Laura Kelly put an executive order into place on March 23 that prohibits evictions or fore-closures due to financial hardships tied to COVID-19.
While Egan said he is aware of and will hold to the order, he doesn’t expect many issues imme-diately. Those will come further down the road. He noted he is willing to work with renters on a case by case basis, though he is unsure how that could affect his business overall in the future.
“It depends on how many people are temporarily affected or if they’re affected long-term with their job situations because that’s what it’s all about for people who make moves either to rent or to buy,” Egan said. “I’m hopeful by May that things are gonna be back to a normal situation, but how do you know that?”
Likewise, Lange has similar concerns in terms of the bigger picture.
As an essential business, real estate offices are continuing to operate. With properties being bought and sold at a (mostly) normal rate, that hasn’t forced too much change in the industry and those in the industry are trying to remain optimistic that will remain the case – though they are aware that could change in an instant.
“My biggest concern is the overall economy and how quickly we’ll be able to bounce back from this. It just will be very interesting to see how long things will continue to be shut down and what measures we need to take to keep everybody safe, but also how quick everybody can be able to bounce back from that. I am more concerned on the smaller business side, just with those that are being impacted by this situation and continue to hope everybody supports local as best they can,” Lange said. “We’re kind of optimistic but also conservative in our optimism that we can make some advances and things can turn around as quick as possible.”
