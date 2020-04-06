Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order issued at the end of the month (in effect since March 30) directed Kansas residents to stay home to help combat the spread of COVID-19, limiting trips outside except for “essential activities.”
An exception was granted, though, for outdoor activities (so long as social distancing guidelines are followed) – an exception that has led local residents to take advantage of the amenities currently available at Derby city parks.
“When the sun is out and there’s no rain, the number of people we’re seeing in the parks has dramatically increased. There is no doubt about it,” said Director of Parks Steve White. “I think that it’s absolutely fantastic that we have people reconnecting or discovering all of the different parks that we have here in Derby.”
Per the stay-at-home order, Derby (and Kansas) residents heading out to the parks are still asked to maintain six feet of social distance while out in public and abide by the 10-person limit on gathering sizes. Additionally, the city has taken further precautions at its parks – like request-ing users refrain from visiting the parks or trails if they are not feeling well (i.e., experiencing fe-ver, cough or flu-like symptoms), encouraging trail users to warn others of their presence as they pass and closing public restrooms and water fountains.
“This is all to help reduce the risk and the spreading of the coronavirus,” White said.
Derby Public Schools closed down its playground equipment last week as an additional safety measure, with White noting that action was influenced by policies the city had put in place.
Following recommendations from the National Recreation and Parks Association, Derby Parks staff posted signs denoting the closure of playgrounds at all such sites around town. White noted, though, that policy will be hard to enforce – given kids may not fully understand the need for those measures – but visitors are being encouraged to take advantage of the parks’ many other amenities.
“We’ve posted signs at all of our playgrounds encouraging people to go and experience the open space that the rest of the park provides and to take this time maybe not to go and play on the equipment but to go and experience the park elsewhere,” White said. “There’s plenty of open space and areas available for people to go enjoy so many recreational opportunities. It doesn’t matter if somebody is just playing frisbee, fishing, flying a kite, bird watching or (playing) disc golf.”
Limited as other activities may be, White noted parks staff are out in full force maintaining the 20-plus locations around the city of Derby – planting trees, planting bushes, mowing ball fields (even as seasons have been postponed), etc. – doing their jobs and making sure the sites are welcoming to visitors.
Knowing outdoor activity is one of the few things allowed under the current state stay-at-home order, White encouraged Derby residents to explore the different parks around the city – like Warren Riverview Park, Woodland Park or some they may not know even existed – given the outlet they provide.
“People can go out, get away and reconnect with nature. I think the parks really lend themselves to the ability to go and reduce the stress and anxiety of the current situation that we’re in,” White said. “There’s so many opportunities out there because the outdoors never closes. As tragic as an event that we’re experiencing right now, I think people are really kind of appreciating the sig-nificance and great infrastructure and what parks bring to a community.”
“I think Derby is very fortunate in the fact that we’ve got a wide array of parks that people can go out and experience. Whatever their interest may be, they can find something that will accommo-date their interest – whether it be fishing, disc golf or skateboarding,” White said. “There are just so many opportunities. I’d really just encourage people to get out and enjoy the fresh air, the sun-shine and enjoy what Derby has to offer.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.