AP – Leagues talk publicly about their desire to return to play before summer. But behind closed doors, they are hatching different potential plans.
Associated Press recently spoke to more than two dozen policymakers, coaches and players to get their candid assessments of plans to return from the stoppages caused by coronavirus. There is no certainty any of these plans will work without buy-in from politicians and an OK from players and medical experts.
The Washington Post reported that while the NFL is publicly committed to its usual kickoff date in September, it is looking into contingencies that include shortening the season or playing in front of half-full or empty stadiums.
Oklahoma’s Joe Castiglione indicated a scenario for the football season – playing part of the season in spring. If it’s not safe enough for students to return to school or attend games, then athletes shouldn’t be asked to return either. Without the millions of dollars from football, all college sports are in peril.
Major League Baseball in the U.S. is talking about bringing all 30 teams to Maricopa County, Ariz., for a regular season at spring training sites.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the expert who has been calling for restraint in resuming activities, offered hope by mentioning sports could conceivably return. He suggested no fans in arenas and constant testing for players, who would need to be quarantined in hotels for weeks or months.
