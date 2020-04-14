While Judge James Murfin issued an administrative order March 31 concerning operations of the Derby Municipal Court, an order meant to comply with governmental guidance on COVID-19, the Derby City Council discussed further action at a special meeting April 9.
Murfin’s order led to the rescheduling of pending matters to late April/early May – with some potential exemptions (for public safety risk, no contact orders or individuals in custody).
Action of Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert to suspend certain deadlines and time limitations within the municipal courts, as of April 3, raised questions about the closure of courts by a municipal judge among city staff.
Out of caution, city staff asked the council to take action officially closing the municipal courts. The council approved a motion that closed the Derby Municipal Court for pending appearances through April 23 – subject to the authority of the municipal judge to grant exceptions to respond to public safety risks, no-contact orders and persons in custody (while maintaining social distancing guidelines). The motion also allows the city manger to extend the closure as needed in order to protect public health.
