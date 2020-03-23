In line with action taken around the county, state and at a national level, McConnell Air Force Base recently implemented a number of measures in a move to mitigate the risks tied to the coronavirus pandemic.
Currently, the base has moved to Health Protection Condition level Bravo+, adjusting operations and limiting support services in conjunction with that move.
McConnell AFB members and families have been advised to practice prevention measures already in place including following strict personal and environmental hygiene, social distancing, staying home if sick, self-quarantining if exposed and contacting their health care provider if they develop any symptoms consistent with COVID-19 (i.e. fever, coughing, shortness of breath).
As McConnell AFB houses the 22nd Air Refueling Wing for the U.S. Air Force, personnel have to be ready for worldwide refueling and airlift operations at any moment — no matter the conditions.
“Our team continues to generate aircraft to support mission-essential aerial refueling operations. We take pride in the fact that our Airmen are trained to be able to adapt to changing circumstances,” said Second Lieutenant and Chief Media Relations Officer Kate Danner.
“We are implementing Secretary of Defense directed Force Health Protection Guidance regarding screening passengers for travel on military aircraft,” Danner said. “In the event that any person on an Air Force aircraft is a suspected COVID-19 case, the interior of the aircraft will be disinfected using established decontamination procedures, which includes airing out the aircraft prior to disinfecting with an approved disinfectant. These procedures are consistent with pre-established decontamination practices.”
Screening procedures will include a questionnaire, temperature check and visual check for COVID-19 symptoms at the point of embarkation, allowing McConnell to defend the nation and its interests while adhering to strict health protection measures to safeguard personnel.
Following safety protocols from the Air Force, while grateful for strong partnerships with the local community, Danner noted all public outreach activities and support to community events has been suspended through May 15 (to be re-evaluated as the situation develops).
Additionally, that suspension of public outreach has forced some changes to base access as well. While the Visitor’s Center remains open, hours have been adjusted (6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday) to limit contact. Members holding current Department of Defense ID cards, contractor IDs and Veteran Health Identification Card IDs are able to access the base as normal, while guest passes (long and short-term) are also available. Taxi services, food delivery and mail/package deliveries are all still allowed regular services using established practices for base access.
Presently, though, special event requests have been put on hold while large gatherings (more than 50 people) have been banned, unless deemed essential by unit commanders, and McConnell is also enforcing travel restrictions in line with the rest of the nation. These efforts are meant reinforce local precautions being taken while also being directed by the departments McConnell answers to (USAF, DoD, etc.) in a whole-of-government effort to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.
“McConnell takes the risk of coronavirus seriously. We are keeping our personnel well informed regarding protective actions and will continue to employ Force Health protection actions to ensure we can accomplish our missions,” Danner said. “Our efforts to mitigate potential exposure preserves our mission capability, protects the vulnerable populations we service and hastens the return to normal that we all desire.”
When that return to normal will be is uncertain, but operations will continue for McConnell through it all. Danner pointed out that McConnell Airmen are trained to adapt and overcome any situation — even a global pandemic — and that is what personnel will continue to do.
Safety remains a top priority for McConnell AFB personnel throughout the current ordeal and the base will try to maintain that following the recommendations of the USAF, DOD and Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
All the while, McConnell will seek to uphold its mission no matter what happens next.
“We will continue to do what we’ve trained for,” Danner said, “to adapt to the circumstances around us so that we can continue to fuel today’s fight.”
