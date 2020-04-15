Derby and area businesses status updates and operations.
Bank of the West
316-788-9800
www.BankOfTheWest.com
STATUS: Lobby- closed until further notice; Drive through- 9:30AM-4:30PM Monday through Fri. Sat 9AM-12 PM. Meetings inside lobby by appt. only.
LOCATION: 300 N Rock Rd, Derby, KS
-
Chance Transmissions, Inc
316-529-1883
www.chancetrans.com
STATUS: OPEN – FULL SERVICE / M-F: 8am-5:30pm
LOCATION: 6325 S. Seneca, Wichita, KS 67217 (just 4.1 mi. west of Derby Lowes)
-
Citizens Bank of Kansas
https://www.citizensbankofkansas.com/
STATUS: All of drive-thru lanes are open during regular business hours.
M-F 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Sat 9:00 a.m. to noon.
Access to the lobby by appointment as necessary. Use our convenient online services, too.
-
D&M Mechanical, LLC
316-712-4025
dm-mechanical.com
STATUS: Still available for service calls for heating and cooling issues. Open M-F 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Updates on facebook and website.
LOCATION: 2348 N Nelson Dr UNIT 1, Derby, KS
-
Dairy Queen
316-788-0781
www.dairyqueen.com
STATUS: Drive-Thru and Carry-Out Only Call, stop by or visit us online for menu.
LOCATION: 314 N. Baltimore (K-15), Derby, KS.
-
Derby Family Entertainment (Derby Bowl)
316-788-0263
www.DerbyBowl.net
STATUS: Temporarily Closed – Re-Opening Soon! Check our website or call to verify open.
LOCATION: 444 S. Baltimore Ave., Derby, KS
-
Derby Mattress
316-617-5816
https://www.derbymattress.com/index.html
STATUS: Open by appointment. Large inventory in stock.
LOCATION: 105 S. Baltimore Ave., Derby, KS
-
Derby Plaza Theater
316-789-0114
www.DerbyPlazaTheaters.com
STATUS: Temporarily Closed – Re-Opening Soon! Check our website and call our Movie Line.
LOCATION: 1300 N. Nelson Dr., Derby, KS
-
Derby Radio Shack
316-788-4225
http://www.hamradiocenter.biz/
STATUS: Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mon. thru Fri. for call in orders. Show room closed, but curbside service 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
LOCATION: 707 N. Baltimore (K-15), Derby, KS
-
Domino’s Pizza
316-295-2829
www.dominos.com
STATUS: Delivery & Carryout (Contactless Delivery & Carryout upon request)
Sun-Thur 10:30 am – 11 pm / Fri-Sat 10:30 am – midnight.
LOCATION: 2100 N. Rock Rd., Ste. #600, Derby, KS
-
Emprise Bank
316-788-1726
Emprisebank.com
STATUS: Drive thru open 7:30 AM to 6:00 PM M-F, Sat. 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM. All banking functions available through the Drive Thru (new accounts, Loans) 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Information available online.
LOCATION: Patriot and Rock Road, Derby, KS
-
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
316-558-5388
www.freddysusa.com
STATUS: Drive-Thru OPEN, and Delivering with DOORDASH
Sunday – Thursday: 10:30 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. / Friday & Saturday: 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 p.m. Daily Deals on Facebook / menu online.
LOCATION: 2100 N. Rock Rd., Ste. 1000, Derby, KS.
-
Gemstone Jewelers, Inc.
316-789-0078
www.gemstonejewelersonline.com
STATUS: Closed until Sedgwick County lifts the restriction. Leave a message on answering machine.
LOCATION: 1033 N Rock Rd #100, Derby, KS
-
Hog Wild Pit Bar-B-Q
316-425-6010
www.gohogwild.com
STATUS: Inside... Take-Out Only. Call or visit us online for hours & menu.
LOCATION: 620 N. Rock Rd., Ste. 250, Derby, KS.
-
IHOP Restaurant, Store #3587
316-260-1868
www.ihop.com
STATUS: To go, curbside, Grub hub, uber eats , Doordash and online ordering.
Hours of operation: Daily 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Menu & more online.
LOCATION: 1906 N. Rock Road, Suite 900, Derby KS
-
J.P. Weigand & Sons, Inc
316-788-5581
https://www.weigand.com/offices/derbyoffice
STATUS: Open regular hours 8:30 am-5:00 pm, Mon-Fri
LOCATION: 1121 N. College Park, Suite 700, Derby, KS
-
Kansasland Tire and Service
316-788-3647
https://kansasland.thetirestore.com
STATUS: Open: Mon-Fri. 7:30 am to 6 pm & Sat. 8 am to 5 pm. - Closed Sundays - Stop by, call or schedule your appointment online.
LOCATION: 130 E. Madison Ave., Derby KS
-
La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant
316-927-2900
www.lahaciendaks.com
STATUS: Please visit our Facebook page for more info and offers.
Open for Curbside & Delivery: Mon. thru Sat., 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. See our new menu on our website.
LOCATION: 1138 N. Nelson Dr., (K-15) Derby, KS 67037
-
Law Office Arlene M Burrow, LLC
316-789-0909
http://www.arleneburrowlaw.com/
STATUS: OPEN; Scheduling telephone appointments
LOCATION: 1721 E, Osage, Suite 400, Derby, KS
-
Little Busters
316-788-1299
www.lilbusters.com
STATUS: Closed through April 30th.
LOCATION: 457 N. Baltimore, Derby, KS.
-
MADROCKS Sports Bar & Grill
316-425-7632
https//Madrocks.Restaurant
STATUS: Curbside Take-Out Only. Call or visit us online for menu.
LOCATION: 1821 E. Madison Ave., Ste. 100, Derby, KS.
-
Pizza Johns
788-2011
https://www.pizzajohnsderby.com/#/
STATUS: Open 11AM to 8 PM; Curbside and delivery only, No cash or cash tips. Online delivery all day.
LOCATION: 208 S Baltimore Ave, Derby, KS
-
Rainbow Valley Veterinary Clinic
316-788-0777
https://rainbowvalleyvet.com/
STATUS: Open Our Regular Business Hours Monday – Friday 7:30 - 5:30 2nd, 4th, and 5th Saturdays 7:30 to Noon. Will post changes on our Website and Facebook.
LOCATION: 1630 James, Derby, KS
-
The Rock Counseling
316-789-8511
www.therockcounseling.com
STATUS: Open for in person counseling as well as virtual options.
LOCATION: 1221 N Rock Road Suite 100.
-
Taco Tico
788-8686
https://www.facebook.com/tacoticoderby/
STATUS: Drive-Thru only
LOCATION: 125 N Baltimore, Derby, KS
-
TenderCare Lawn and Landscape
316-788-5416
tendercarelandscape.com/
STATUS: Open 8am-5pm M-F. Check website and Facebook for updates.
LOCATION: 219 S. Water, Derby, KS
