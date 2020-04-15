burger in styrafoam box sitting on car console_pixabay.jpg

Derby and area businesses status updates and operations.

Bank of the West

 

316-788-9800 

 

www.BankOfTheWest.com

 

STATUS: Lobby- closed until further notice; Drive through- 9:30AM-4:30PM Monday through Fri. Sat 9AM-12 PM. Meetings inside lobby by appt. only.

LOCATION: 300 N Rock Rd, Derby, KS

 

Chance Transmissions, Inc

 

316-529-1883

 

www.chancetrans.com

 

STATUS: OPEN – FULL SERVICE / M-F: 8am-5:30pm

LOCATION: 6325 S. Seneca, Wichita, KS 67217 (just 4.1 mi. west of Derby Lowes)

 

Citizens Bank of Kansas 

 

https://www.citizensbankofkansas.com/ 

STATUS: All of drive-thru lanes are open during regular business hours.

M-F 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.,  Sat  9:00 a.m. to noon.

Access to the lobby by appointment as necessary. Use our convenient online services, too. 

 

D&M Mechanical, LLC 

316-712-4025 

dm-mechanical.com 

STATUS: Still available for service calls for heating and cooling issues. Open M-F 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Updates on facebook and website.

LOCATION: 2348 N Nelson Dr UNIT 1, Derby, KS

 

Dairy Queen 

316-788-0781 

www.dairyqueen.com 

STATUS: Drive-Thru and Carry-Out Only Call, stop by or visit us online for menu. 

LOCATION:  314 N. Baltimore (K-15), Derby, KS.

 

Derby Family Entertainment (Derby Bowl) 

316-788-0263 

www.DerbyBowl.net 

STATUS: Temporarily Closed – Re-Opening Soon! Check our website or call to verify open.

LOCATION: 444 S. Baltimore Ave., Derby, KS

 

Derby Mattress 

316-617-5816 

https://www.derbymattress.com/index.html 

STATUS: Open by appointment. Large inventory in stock.

LOCATION: 105 S. Baltimore Ave., Derby, KS

 

Derby Plaza Theater 

316-789-0114 

www.DerbyPlazaTheaters.com 

STATUS: Temporarily Closed – Re-Opening Soon! Check our website and call our Movie Line.

LOCATION: 1300 N. Nelson Dr., Derby, KS

 

Derby Radio Shack

 

316-788-4225

 

http://www.hamradiocenter.biz/ 

STATUS: Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mon. thru Fri. for call in orders. Show room closed, but curbside service 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

LOCATION: 707 N.  Baltimore (K-15), Derby, KS

 

Domino’s Pizza 

316-295-2829 

www.dominos.com 

STATUS: Delivery & Carryout (Contactless Delivery & Carryout upon request)

Sun-Thur 10:30 am – 11 pm / Fri-Sat 10:30 am – midnight.

LOCATION: 2100 N. Rock Rd., Ste. #600, Derby, KS

 

Emprise Bank

 

316-788-1726 

Emprisebank.com 

STATUS: Drive thru open 7:30 AM to 6:00 PM M-F, Sat. 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM. All banking functions available through the Drive Thru (new accounts, Loans) 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Information available online.

LOCATION: Patriot and Rock Road, Derby, KS 

 

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers 

316-558-5388 

www.freddysusa.com 

STATUS: Drive-Thru OPEN, and Delivering with DOORDASH

Sunday – Thursday:  10:30 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. / Friday & Saturday:  10:30 a.m. - 11:00 p.m. Daily Deals on Facebook / menu online.

LOCATION:  2100 N. Rock Rd., Ste. 1000, Derby, KS.

 

Gemstone Jewelers, Inc. 

316-789-0078 

www.gemstonejewelersonline.com 

STATUS: Closed until Sedgwick County lifts the restriction. Leave a message on answering machine.

LOCATION: 1033 N Rock Rd #100, Derby, KS

 

Hog Wild Pit Bar-B-Q 

316-425-6010 

www.gohogwild.com 

STATUS: Inside... Take-Out Only. Call or visit us online for hours & menu. 

LOCATION:  620 N. Rock Rd., Ste. 250, Derby, KS.

 

IHOP Restaurant, Store #3587 

316-260-1868   

www.ihop.com

 

STATUS: To go, curbside, Grub hub, uber eats , Doordash and online ordering.

Hours of operation:  Daily 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Menu & more online. 

LOCATION: 1906 N. Rock Road, Suite 900, Derby KS

 

J.P. Weigand & Sons, Inc 

316-788-5581 

https://www.weigand.com/offices/derbyoffice 

STATUS: Open regular hours 8:30 am-5:00 pm, Mon-Fri

LOCATION: 1121 N. College Park, Suite 700, Derby, KS 

 

Kansasland Tire and Service 

316-788-3647  

https://kansasland.thetirestore.com 

STATUS: Open:  Mon-Fri. 7:30 am to 6 pm & Sat. 8 am to 5 pm. - Closed Sundays - Stop by, call or schedule your appointment online.

LOCATION: 130 E. Madison Ave., Derby KS

 

La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant 

316-927-2900 

www.lahaciendaks.com 

STATUS: Please visit our Facebook page for more info and offers.

Open for Curbside & Delivery: Mon. thru Sat., 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. See our new menu on our website.

LOCATION: 1138 N. Nelson Dr., (K-15) Derby, KS 67037

 

Law Office Arlene M Burrow, LLC 

316-789-0909 

http://www.arleneburrowlaw.com/ 

STATUS: OPEN; Scheduling telephone appointments

LOCATION: 1721 E, Osage, Suite 400, Derby, KS

 

Little Busters 

316-788-1299 

www.lilbusters.com 

STATUS: Closed through April 30th. 

LOCATION:  457 N. Baltimore, Derby, KS.

 

MADROCKS Sports Bar & Grill 

316-425-7632 

https//Madrocks.Restaurant 

STATUS: Curbside Take-Out Only. Call or visit us online for menu. 

LOCATION: 1821 E. Madison Ave., Ste. 100, Derby, KS.

 

Pizza Johns  

788-2011 

https://www.pizzajohnsderby.com/#/ 

STATUS: Open 11AM to 8 PM; Curbside and delivery only, No cash or cash tips. Online delivery all day.  

LOCATION: 208 S Baltimore Ave, Derby, KS

 

Rainbow Valley Veterinary Clinic 

316-788-0777 

https://rainbowvalleyvet.com/ 

STATUS:  Open Our Regular Business Hours   Monday – Friday 7:30  -   5:30    2nd, 4th, and 5th Saturdays  7:30 to Noon. Will post changes on our Website and Facebook. 

LOCATION: 1630 James, Derby, KS

 

The Rock Counseling 

316-789-8511 

www.therockcounseling.com 

STATUS: Open for in person counseling as well as virtual options. 

LOCATION: 1221 N Rock Road Suite 100. 

 

Taco Tico 

788-8686 

https://www.facebook.com/tacoticoderby/ 

STATUS: Drive-Thru only 

LOCATION: 125 N Baltimore, Derby, KS

 

TenderCare Lawn and Landscape 

316-788-5416 

tendercarelandscape.com/ 

STATUS: Open 8am-5pm M-F. Check website and Facebook for updates.

LOCATION: 219 S. Water, Derby, KS 

