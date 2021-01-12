Gov. Kelly announced her administration’s final COVID-19 distribution order for Kansas last week – with the vaccine to be administered in five phases.
Phase one of individuals already starting to receive the vaccine includes health care workers, residents or patients in long-term care facilities/senior housing and workers critical to pandemic response continuity. Phase two – to start late January – includes high-contact critical workers (i.e., first responders, teachers, etc.) and those living or working in licensed congregate settings like homeless shelters, correctional facilities, etc.
Phase three (March) includes those 16-64 with serious medical conditions (i.e., cancer, Type-2 diabetes, etc.) and other non-health care workers in critical infrastructure. Phase four (late April) includes those 16-64 with other medical conditions like asthma, liver disease and more.
The final phase would include the rest of the population 16 and older and begin in June.