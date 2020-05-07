Derby, KS (67037)

Today

Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.