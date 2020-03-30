TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — As a statewide stay-at-home order took effect Monday and Kansas' coronavirus death toll grew to nine, President Donald Trump issued a major disaster declaration for the state.
Trump's order allows for federal assistance to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release Monday from the White House.
DISEASE PROVES DEADLY
The latest two victims are a Sedgwick County man over the age of 60 with underlying health conditions and a woman in her 40s in Crawford County. The deaths are the first in the southern part of the state. Most of the others were in the Kansas City area.
Health officials in Crawford County said in a news release Monday that they are working to identify all contacts of the woman, who died at an emergency room in the area. It was unclear where she contracted her illness.
Sedgwick County Michael O'Donnell said Monday that the man who died there had a history of travel.
STAY-AT-HOME ORDER
Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly decided to issue the stay-at-home order for all 2.9 million Kansas residents as the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases and COVID-19-related deaths continued to grow.
At last count Monday, state health officials said that Kansas has 368 cases, up from 319 on Sunday. State officials reported eight deaths; local officials reported nine.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
It helped Kelly's case with the Republican-controlled Legislature that the exceptions in her order for "essential" outside-the-home activities include religious worship and buying, selling and manufacturing guns and ammunition. Other exceptions allow people to buy food and get medical care.
The order is to remain in force until at least April 19.
HOSPITALS
Kelly Sommers, director of the Kansas State Nurses Association, said nurses have indicated that a shortage of personal protective equipment was the top concern and she noted that some are "having to be judicious on how they use those supplies."
Like other hospitals in the region, the University of Kansas Health System has delayed non-emergency surgeries and curtailed outpatient visits to conserve supplies. As of Monday, the hospital is treating 23 patients for COVID-19. Ten of those patients are on ventilators.
SCHOOLS
Meanwhile, an eastern Kansas school district is suspending its grab-and-go sack lunch program for a week after a worker with the district's drive-thu program tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Tonganoxie school district said in a statement that it is placing staff members who came in contact with the fellow worker in a 14-day quarantine.
The district said it also is following all infection control protocols, including thoroughly sanitizing the meal preparation area before and after meal preparations.
