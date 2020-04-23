Many automotive insurance companies – like Allstate, Shelter, State Farm, etc. – across the nation have been proactive in the face of the current coronavirus pandemic. Knowing the financial stress the situation is putting on their customers (who are driving less in general), several of those companies have begun offering credits on polices in effect through the pandemic to ease some of that burden.
“Basically anybody who has a policy that is in force during this time will be eligible for the rebate,” said Derby State Farm agent Todd Benway.
For State Farm, no physical checks are being handed out, but refunds are being applied to policies – with it reported most customers can expect to see a 25 percent credit on their auto insurance premiums for the period lasting from March 20 through May 31.
Other companies have taken a similar approach, with Allstate offering an average of 15 percent money back (through a credit) to customers based on their monthly premium in April and May. Meanwhile, Shelter Insurance will be issuing a payment – either by check or direct deposit – rep-resenting approximately 30 percent of customers’ personal auto monthly premium for the months of April and May.
“State Farm, they deferred payments until the end of May for anybody who maybe couldn’t pay. We’re not cancelling anybody’s coverages or anything like that. They’re giving back about $2 billion,” Benway said. “Other companies are doing it, too. It’s a good way to give back during this crazy time.”
“Many of our customers are under the unprecedented stay-at-home order and the social distancing mandates, so they’re driving fewer miles and experiencing fewer accidents,” said Derby Shelter Insurance agent Lindsay Dearduff.
Credits are being automatically applied and while most offices have physically shut down, Ben-way noted his office is still taking texts, emails and phone calls to answer any questions customers have about the program.
Dearduff has already received a spreadsheet of every qualifying policy, the amount that would be paid and how that would be distributed. She said she was pleased to see how on the ball Shelter was with its program and how much that will be helping in the Derby community.
“I am extremely proud of my company for doing this and my office alone is giving back $33,771.60,” Dearduff said. “Those payments started going out late last week.”
