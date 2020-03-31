While he was meeting with his fellow school board members via Zoom on March 23, Matthew Joyce broached an idea someone suggested to him – what about graduation by Zoom?
Probably not.
Tim Hamblin, principal of Derby High School, is as bummed out as anyone about this year’s graduation ceremony.
“There is absolutely no one that honors or holds graduation more dear than me,” Hamblin noted, saying he has worked hard to make graduation special for the past 10 years. “As I promised the seniors in a tweet the day the decision was made to cancel school, I will make an opportunity for them to ring the bell. I also will find a way to honor this milestone in their lives.
I will do all of that, but now is not the time. Clearly I do not anticipate anything happening on or near the originally scheduled date.”
When Mr. Hamblin became principal, according to the district’s Facebook page, he created two traditions involving a bell purchased by the senior class in 1967. On the first day of school, every student walks by the bell and touches it. Hamblin encourages students to make a promise to do all they can to graduate.
After graduation practice on the last day of school for seniors, the class parades out to the bell and forms a single-file line. Each student then walks to the front of the bell on the opposite side from where they touched the bell as a freshman to reach forward and ring the bell.
Graduation was set for May 10.
Gov. Laura Kelly last month closed all school buildings for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. She was the first governor in the country to do so, hoping to contain the spread of coronavirus.
“Obviously many of the seniors are disappointed not only thinking that their graduation ceremony will not happen, but that many things associated with their senior year will not happen,” Hamblin said.
Seniors across the state have expressed sadness about prom, sporting events and graduation.
“I definitely feel for our seniors,” Superintendent Heather Bohaty said at the March 23 school board meeting.
After Joyce mentioned graduation by Zoom, she said “I am impressed tonight we have 49 people on the call to watch the meeting.”
Hamblin said it was too soon to know the number of seniors who will graduate this year.
“Annually there are many students working right up to the last hour,” he noted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.