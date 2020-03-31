Governor Laura Kelly has signed an executive order allowing a 60-day extension for driver’s licenses and vehicle registration renewals.
Kansans now have 60 days past the last day of the month that their registration is valid to renew their tags. 60-day tags for vehicles purchased on or after March 12 are also included.
No more than 10 people will be allowed inside the tag office at a time. Appointments for tag and title work can be made over the phone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.