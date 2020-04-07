CONSIDERED ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS
• Municipal or state parks and lakes – local governments have the discretion to determine which of their functions are essential
• Food pantries
• Car dealerships
• Liquor stores
• Construction or repair activities (concrete, etc.)
• Restaurants or bars – only for takeout or delivery (including curbside)
• Convenience stores – so long as they are not selling food for on-site consumption.
• County courthouses/government
• Community food drives – must adhere to spread mitigation directives such as maintaining a 6-foot distance between individuals and minimizing contact
• General transportation to or from a business or organization to perform an essential function is allowed
NOT CONSIDERED ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS
• Gyms
• Hair salons, barber shops, etc.
• Vape shops
• Bowling alleys
• Pet grooming
PERMISSIBLE ACTIVITIES
What, if any, funerals are permitted?
Funerals are permitted under KEFF 300.20.b, but must follow appropriate safety protocols, including maintaining a six-foot distance between individuals.
What, if any, church services are permitted?
Church services are permitted under KEFF 300.12.b, but must follow appropriate safety protocols, including maintaining a six-foot distance between individuals.
Can individuals performing essential functions in another state cross state lines?
Yes. If the function being performed in the other state qualifies as an essential function under Executive Order 20-16, a Kansas resident may leave their home to perform that function.
Can individuals from other states travel to Kansans to perform essential functions?
Yes.
Can individuals from other states travel to Kansas for outdoor recreational activities (hunting, camping, etc.)?
Yes, as long as the outdoor activity allows for maintaining a six-foot distance between individuals and complies with the prohibition on gatherings of 10 or more. Quarantine and travel guidance issued by KDHE should also be followed.
Can individuals from Kansas travel for outdoor recreational activities (hunting, camping, etc.)?
Yes, as long as the outdoor activity allows for maintaining a six-foot distance between individuals and complies with the prohibition on gatherings of 10 or more. Quarantine and travel guidance issued by KDHE should also be followed.
Are students permitted to attend in-person classes at a school?
Generally, no. In-person instruction at all public and private K-12 schools in Kansas has ceased and can only resume if the requirements of Executive Order 20-07 are met. Those requirements include, but are not limited to, following applicable guidance from the Kansas Department of Education on implementing in-person instruction for small groups in limited circumstances and so long as appropriate safety protocols are followed.
Are teachers permitted in schools to teach digital/web based classes?
Only if permitted by the Kansas Department of Education, local district leadership, and in compliance with Executive Order 20-07.
ENFORCEMENT
How is this enforceable?
Executive Order 20-16 is issued pursuant to the Governor’s authority under the Kansas Emergency Management Act, K.S.A. 48-904 et seq. Violation of such an order is a Class A misdemeanor. K.S.A. 48-939.
What guidance is available for local enforcement agencies?
The Attorney General has issued guidance to local law enforcement agencies here: https://ag.ks.gov/docs/default-source/publications/ag-memo-to-kansas-law-enforcement-and-prosecutors.pdf?sfvrsn=1979ac1a_4.
Are businesses required to close?
The statewide stay-home order does not require any business to close, BUT it does prohibit leaving one’s home unless you are performing an essential activity or essential function. If you do not perform an essential function, you cannot leave your home to go to work. If you are able to work from home, you are allowed and encouraged to do so.
Does this override existing county level orders?
Yes.
Why does this override existing county level orders?
The Governor’s orders under the Emergency Management Act supersede any local orders. Governor Kelly, Adjutant General Tafanelli, and their emergency response and public health professionals determined a uniform statewide order was required to implement a consistent, effective system for both slowing the spread of COVID-19 and ensuring that essential functions can continue.
Are letters of essentiality needed to travel and work if my employer meets an essential function?
These letters hold no authority and are not necessary. Law enforcement will not ask for letters. They have been issued independently from the state by private businesses. They are not required for documentation or verification purposes.
How should local counties enforce this?
The provisions of Executive Order 20-16 and another other COVID-19-related executive orders are to be enforced like any state law. Violation of such orders is a class A misdemeanor. Please refer to the Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s guidance to law enforcement regarding enforcement of executive orders issued under the Emergency Management Act.
What are churches/religious institutions allowed to do?
Religious services may continue and may involve gatherings of 10 or more; however, individuals must maintain a 6-foot distance and adhere to other social distancing, hygiene, and public health directives. Many churches have moved to online services.
How should an individual report a non-essential organization who continues to operate?
As with any violation of state law, report such issues to your local police or sheriff.
RESTAURANTS AND BARS
What are restaurants allowed to do?
Under 400.6.b of EO 20-16 restaurants are permitted to provide take out, curbside and delivery of food.
How are bars able to provide “curbside” service without violating any open container laws?
The Director of Alcohol Beverage and Control (ABC) has issued guidance using that office’s authority to permit curbside service of alcoholic beverages so long the container is sealed. The official guidance can be found at https://www.ksrevenue.org/press/2020/pr03192020.html.
COUNTIES
How will local county officials be notified of decisions made under the KEFF?
County emergency managers will be notified via email on a regular basis so they can review organizations in their county who have received clarification of their KEFF status.
How does KOMA apply to discussions with County Commissioners?
Please contact your county counselor or county attorney to discuss this legal issue.
MISCELLANEOUS
What authority does the Governor have for issuing the stay-at-home order?
K.S.A. 48-924 and K.S.A. 48-925.
How does this impact turkey hunting?
Turkey hunting is an outdoor activity and may continue as long as individuals maintain a 6-foot distance from each other, comply with mass-gathering limits (under 10 people), and other appropriate safety measures. The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism has issued guidance to out-of-state hunters that hunters coming to Kansas from certain states will be subject to quarantine requirements if they come to Kansas. Please contact KDWPT for additional information.
Are there any regulations to keep people from crossing state lines to go to diners, bars, etc., avoid Kansas orders, then return back to Kansas?
Yes. Citizens are only allowed to leave their homes to perform essential activities or essential functions. Leaving to go to a diner, bar, or do anything else that is not essential – whether the destination is in Kansas or another state – is a violation of Executive Order 20-16 and is punishable as a class A misdemeanor.
SOURCE: https://governor.kansas.gov/kansas-essential-functions-faq/
