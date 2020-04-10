Just because a stay-at-home order is in effect does not mean personal wellbeing is unimportant. In fact, it may be even more so now in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic – at least that’s the philosophy the Derby Recreation Commission is adopting.
The DRC shut down its facilities early on once restrictions on public gatherings were put in place, but the organization remained committed to its members’ fitness and health.
Prior to the facility shutdown, the DRC had been looking into virtual class options (in case of inclement weather or other conflicts). While that was on the back burn-er, DRC Fitness Program Coordinator Susie Wilkes noted that idea came to the forefront fairly quickly as services became more and more limited.
“We just definitely wanted to have everything that the community needed to be able to stay active at home,” Wilkes said. “All of our programs are based around the needs and the wants of our community. So, when this happened, it was abso-lutely most important to us to continue to be there for them, to engage and help them understand that we’re not gone. We’re closed, but we’re still here. Our build-ing’s closed, but our programs are still here for you.”
Support and being there for the community was also a big part of what the DRC wanted to offer, Wilkes said, which is why there is a wide variety in the programs that transitioned online.
Fitness videos featured on the DRC Facebook and Youtube pages cover several types of workouts – cardio, muscle stretches, etc. – and also include a number of healthy lifestyle aspects like nutrition (making smoothies), meditation and ways to get the family involved. Plans are to continue expanding, too, with cycling, aquatics and sports training videos currently in the works.
Videos have been well received by the community and Wilkes noted instructors have been happy to get involved in the virtual efforts. Normally, the DRC has 50 instructors leading more than 100 classes – with several instructors working to get sessions online during this time period, leading to numerous fitness videos being posted each day.
Cindy Chase, personal trainer, has been one of the instructors leading the numer-ous online fitness sessions. While she is aware there are other options available online, she said there is something to being able to get those services from within the community.
“I know there’s all kinds of videos out there that they can go to on Youtube, but sometimes it’s just nice – especially now with how kind of scary and unknown eve-rything is – that you can work out with somebody that you know and do things that are kind of familiar and comfortable,” Chase said.
Members have been engaged, with Wilkes pointing out that one of the videos has gotten nearly 3,000 views, and the DRC is constantly evolving to keep meeting the needs of its members.
Zoom and Facebook Live are options being explored to make the sessions more interactive and mirror what was offered at the activity centers – making the videos more home workout friendly throughout the process as well.
“We are just a community that can take any challenge with grace and I think that when we come back from this we’ll be stronger and better than ever,” Wilkes said.
“The DRC is a lot more than a place or a job,” Chase said. “This has been awful for a lot of people. If we can keep them motivated and brighten their day a little bit, I think that’s probably one of the most important things right now – keeping people going and keeping people moving.”
