Continuing restrictions tied to the coronavirus threat led the Derby Recreation Commission to close all its activity centers as of March 16.
With that closure came a number of questions from members, questions which the DRC attempted to answer in a recent release.
Most pressingly, the DRC noted no fixed date for reopening has been set at the moment and that will not be done until it is “safe and responsible to do so.”
Questions were also raised about how memberships would be handled during the closure. It was reported that all active monthly and annual memberships will be extended for the duration of the facility closure. Additionally, all active auto-pay memberships (including Kids Club) will be frozen during the temporary closure. Personal training sessions during the closure will be rescheduled, with expirations extended for at least the extent of the closure.
Additionally, it was announced that the spring program sessions have been cancelled. If it is safe, the DRC announced it may provide unique special events or special programs later in the spring.
Refunds for spring program registrations will be processed and refunded within 10-14 business days to customers’ original method of payment.
On top of that, the DRC confirmed that Derby North Middle School bus memberships have been cancelled and pro-rated refunds from the last day school was in session have been credited back to the method of payment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.