At its Feb. 8 meeting, the Derby Board of Education heard an update on the district’s efforts to reach out to remote students with absences and help them stay connected.
Kristen Regier is the coordinator for the district’s remote attendance care team, which is being paid for by federal CARES Act dollars. The care team aims to help restore those students back to the classroom and provide them support by identifying the reasons behind the unexcused absences and trying to solve the identified problems.
Regier gave an overview at the BOE meeting of how the team is doing in achieving its mission so far.
“The purpose of the care team is to make contact with the parents and guardians of USD 260 students that have chosen the remote learning mode of instruction or have been quarantined that have chronic, unexcused absences,” Regier said.
When Derby Public Schools temporarily moved to remote instruction in November, about 15 members of the care team tried to reach out to every family in the school district.
The care team called 3,910 families, representing 6,531 students. Of the families called, 47% were reached, 44% had to be sent an email or voicemail, and 9% of families were unable to be reached.
The district made two to three attempts to contact each family that could not be reached with the first phone call. Regier said some families could not be reached due to incorrect contact information in Skyward and/or disconnected or blocked numbers.
Of the families who were able to be reached, Regier said 73% had positive reactions, 6% had negative reactions and 21% had neutral reactions.
“Parents were often complimenting the teachers, the administrators, especially those building principals, for their efforts during remote learning,” she said. “We only had one time where we had to hang up on a parent due to some pretty tough conversations in that situation, so pretty good numbers there.”
Regier said some of the parents with a negative response had strong opinions on remote learning.
“They felt like their students were not getting the education they deserved or that they needed,” she said.
One common comment from parents in the district was that students missed their friends during remote learning, Regier said, regardless of grade level.
Remote student absences
The district separates remote students with absences into two separate categories: unexcused absences (three or more unexcused absences in a week) and chronic absenteeism (three or more unexcused absences in an eight- to 10-day period).
Regier said about 126 students are in the unexcused absences list and about 155 students are in the chronic absenteeism list as of Jan. 29. Most students in either category are at the high school.
The care team attempts to make contact with the families of those students every week.
Common hurdles that create absences for students include technology issues, social and emotional issues, lack of motivation, and confusion about expectations, Regier said.
The remote attendance care team has also been charged with making contact with students who are quarantined. On average, Regier said there are about 70 students on the quarantine list on any given day.
Board Vice President Robin Folkerts commended the remote attendance care team for its work so far.
“I can’t think of a better way for our CARES money to be spent,” said Board Vice President Robin Folkerts. “I think this is a phenomenal addition; I think it’s needed. It’s so important, with every district in our area doing something different, that someone from our district actually reaches out and calls for quarantines or absences and things like that.”
Board President Andy Watkins asked how unique Derby’s remote attendance care team and efforts are compared to other districts.
Holly Putnam-Jackson, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, said other districts she’s talked to are primarily focusing their attendance efforts on the secondary level.
“So we are unique in both the level of rigor and intensity with which we are using our CARES money to make sure that we’re reaching out and communicating with families,” she said.