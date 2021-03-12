With staff members receiving vaccines and new cases on decline, Derby Public Schools is looking to slowly start peeling back some of its COVID-19 restrictions as it heads into spring break.
At its March 8 meeting, the Derby Board of Education voted 7-0 to make gating committee decisions last for four weeks instead of two, meaning there will only be two more gating committee meetings this school year. The committee will meet March 17 to determine operations for when students return from spring break and again April 14 to determine operations for the last month of the school year.
The school board also voted 7-0 to once again allow district staff members to travel out of state, starting in April.
“Our district leadership team has spent some time and started to say ‘Are there things here in the district that we can start looking at and safely start trying to bring some changes to the district and start moving to what we once remember?’” Superintendent Heather Bohaty said.
Bohaty shared a list of “operational” changes that the district’s administrative team is also considering, including allowing guest speakers across the district and music concerts at secondary schools only. Bohaty said the district will revisit these proposed changes once students return from spring break.
Other changes being considered include allowing before and after school volunteer meetings, end-of-season athletic banquets, kindergarten and fifth grade graduation ceremonies, parent visits at school offices, and limited field trips (buildings in the district, parks, and on-site visits).
“The principals and district leadership team really tried to work and talk about it … to strike a balance with things to make sure we’re starting to move but we’re not moving too fast,” Bohaty said.
These “operational” changes would not need to be brought to the school board for approval, but Bohaty said she would share updates at BOE meetings if any changes are made. The school board still has the ability to overrule or vote on any changes if it so decided.
At this point in time, Bohaty said the district will hold off on allowing lunch visitors at schools.
“Part of that is that they would be unmasked at this point, so that’s something maybe we would relook at in the future,” she said.
Derby students and staff are set to remain in classrooms until at least after spring break, March 15 to March 19, thanks to a gating committee vote on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
Since the start of the school year, the district has reported 425 confirmed cases of the coronavirus – 244 among students and 181 among staff.
The district’s weekly new cases peaked at 35 in November and have been on a steady decline since the end of January. The district’s most recent weekly COVID-19 update, posted on Friday, March 5, only included one new student case and one new staff case.
Derby Public Schools offered first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to 569 staff members the last week of February, which is about 47.6% of the district’s 1,195 total staff. Another six Derby staff members were referred to a local pharmacy and received their first doses.
Staff members received vaccinations based on their responses to a survey and are not mandated to receive the vaccine. The school district expects to host future vaccination clinics as more staff respond to the vaccine survey.
Staff who received the first dose will have to receive the second dose of the vaccine a minimum of 21 days after the first dose. The district plans to host second dose clinics on March 17 and March 22, Bohaty said.