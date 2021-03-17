Derby students will remain in classrooms through at least mid-April.
The Derby Public Schools gating committee voted Wednesday to move the district to the “green” column of its criteria chart, meaning all school buildings will operate in person.
It was the second-to-last gating committee meeting this school year.
The gating committee’s latest decision lasts from March 22 to April 16. Committee members will meet again via Zoom at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 14 to determine operations for the rest of the school year.
While all schools are remaining in person, the district can still move specific schools to a hybrid setup at the gating committee’s discretion if that school has a spike in COVID-19 cases, quarantines and/or absenteeism.
Parents can also keep their students learning online if they’d like, with the option to adjust their students’ mode of learning every nine weeks.
Since the start of the school year, the district has reported 427 confirmed cases of the coronavirus – 245 among students and 182 among staff.