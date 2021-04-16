This week, the Derby Board of Education has doubled, tripled and even quadrupled down on its decision to continue a districtwide mask mandate through the end of the school year.
With about a month-and-a-half left until school lets out for the summer, Board President Andy Watkins and member Justin Kippenberger led another charge to reverse the school district’s mask mandate at the BOE meeting on Monday, April 12. The board voted just three weeks ago at its last regular meeting to continue requiring masks through the end of the school year.
After discussion about the school district’s recent case numbers, Watkins motioned to make masks optional for the rest of the year. Kippenberger was the only other board member to vote in favor of the motion, which failed 2-4.
During the discussion, Kippenberger cited results of an unofficial survey sent out to Derby parents before the last decision to extend the district’s mask mandate. The survey suggested that between 52.9 and 56.4%of parents in the district favored making masks optional.
“We did survey parents on masks, and the majority would prefer masks to be optional,” he said. “How did we decide which restrictions we’re going to roll back to say we’re trying to get there, and which restrictions we just hang onto?”
Two separate surveys were also conducted among district leadership and staff members, which indicated that over 90% of district leadership and 54.5 to 59.3% of staff members preferred to continue the mask mandate.
The surveys were conducted through Google and the parent survey was not safeguarded from duplicate submissions, as the staff and leadership surveys were, Superintendent Heather Bohaty said. After a review of the results, Bohaty said the district found more than 100 duplicate submissions out of more than 2,400 total submissions.
“That really brought those results closer together regarding where parents felt on these issues,” she said. “That’s important to note.”
Board members who voted against Watkins’ move to make masks optional expressed concerns that cases and quarantine numbers could go up right before major events like graduation and prom.
“To me, the least restrictive environment is – the main thing is that we have our kids in school in person, and we have that right now,” Board Vice President Robin Folkerts said. “In Derby, we’re fortunate enough that that has been the case for the vast majority of the school year.”
“I attended the National School Board Association conference this last week, and that is not the case in other parts of the country. I can guarantee that they have not been in person.”
Due to the county’s quarantining protocol, Nicki Seeley explained that the district’s recent quarantine numbers are much lower because the district is enforcing masks. Students and staff are considered low-risk contacts, and therefore do not have to quarantine, if they come in contact with a positive case but both parties are wearing masks.
“Last week, we had 18 [quarantines from 11 cases],” she said. “It would have been north of 150 [without the mask policy].”
SB 40 hearings start to mount
The school board also on Monday reviewed and approved protocol outlined in the recently passed Kansas Senate Bill 40 that would require the district to hold hearings about COVID-19 decisions from disgruntled patrons.
Under Kansas Senate Bill 40, local school boards have ultimate authority to make decisions regarding attendance, educational models, and safety protocols to combat the spread of COVID-19 in their districts. The bill outlines that school districts should take the “least restrictive” measures to combat the virus, and anyone in the district “aggrieved” by a school board’s decision can request a hearing with the school board within 30 days of the decision.
The school board must conduct a hearing on the matter within 72 hours of receiving a complaint, and it must issue a decision within seven days of the hearing. If the person calling for the hearing is unsatisfied, they can then file civil action in district court. That petition must also be heard within 72 hours and the school board must decide on the hearing within seven days.
Kippenberger said he didn’t think mandatory masks were the “least restrictive” option for preventing COVID-19, especially with minimal new cases in the district.
“For us to call our least restrictive measure a broad-stroke mask order across the board doesn’t seem to be, at least at first glance, the least restrictive measure,” he said.
Derby Public Schools has reported only 16 new cases of the novel coronavirus since the beginning of March. Since the start of the school year, the district has reported 428 total cases: 245 among students and 183 among staff.
Shortly after approving the protocol, the district received its first formal complaint about the mask policy from Rick Coleman, a former school board member and parent of four Derby students. The board held a hearing for his complaint on Wednesday, April 14.
The hearings operate similarly to judicial courts. Both the aggrieved party and the school district make their case and present any witnesses, and each side is allowed to cross-examine the other. There is also time for the school board to question each side in the hearing.
Coleman is petitioning the school board to make masks optional in the district. He claimed in his argument that masks do not actually protect against the coronavirus, are a violation of constitutional rights, and are not being enforced fairly across the district.
“Forcing a child to restrain their breathing with any type of mask is bodily restraint, and it is illegal,” Coleman said. “You have teachers singling out students for improperly wearing masks, yet they themselves don’t wear it properly.”
“We believe that God is in control and don’t want to wear masks because it publicly denies our faith in God.”
Presenting their case, representatives from the school district said that according to guidance from local and national health professionals, masks are one of the top priorities in combating COVID-19 and are in accordance with creating the “least restrictive” environment for students.
“With guidance from health professionals, we feel that we are operating in the least restrictive environment due to the safety protocols we currently have in place that allow students and staff to remain in our classrooms,” Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Becky Moeder said in the district’s opening statement. “Our goal at Derby Public Schools is always to keep students and staff safe in our buildings.”
After the nearly two-hour hearing, board member Matthew Joyce motioned to continue the mask policy without any changes, which passed 4-2. Kippenberger and Watkins opposed the motion.
Coleman made clear his intentions to file civil action against the school district in district court, as outlined in SB 40.
The board held another hearing pursuant to SB 40 on Friday, April 16, at the request of Chris Hicks. The primary thrust of his argument was that the masks are a violation of students’ constitutional rights and their ability to choose.
“What gives the school the right to enforce compliance with masks, obstructing what is given freely, air?” he said. “I’m not here to dispute the medical facts, as I could for a long time, I’m here for the rights of our children.”
“We watch our student athletes out there practice and play without masks – we don’t bat an eye. What, do you have to be an athlete to breathe freely?”
The district’s case on Friday was virtually identical to the case it made at Wednesday’s hearing. After the discussion, Joyce again motioned to continue the mask mandate without any changes, which passed 4-2.