A quick question has turned into a mini enterprise for Derby resident Suzette Dillon.
Looking to see if there was a need for personal protection equipment (PPE), numerous healthcare workers and local organizations communicated an immediate need.
“I put a post on the Derby Community Watch page on Facebook to see where the needs were and if people would be interested in it,” she said. “I got a lot of people who were and I went to my sister to see if she’d help.”
To this day, Dillon, daughter Teresa Whiteman, sister Rose Rhodes and friends have sewn between 400-500 masks. She said they started with one pattern for masks, but the operation has evolved fairly quickly.
“It’s a combination of a couple of them that we’ve put together,” she said. “We started doing this about three weeks ago.”
She said they’ve expanded from standard masks with elastic to also building headbands that have buttons on each side. It allows the workers and patients to wear the mask more comfortably and not have to keep it around their ears.
Recently, they supplied Wichita’s Littlest Heroes as well as other local hospitals and medical facilities.
“A lot of people want those with masks, so it has snowballed,” she added.
The 1966 Derby graduate said she has sewn since she was 12 years old and done quite a bit of quilting, making it an easy way to help out amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
They initially thought masks would be one-size-fits-all, but found out they are not. Within the last week, she said she’s having the recipients measure so that they are given the right size.
Dillon said that most of the workers and organizations are doing porch pickups, asking to also make a donation for the project. She said they’re not charging for the masks.
“It’s really good that we’re able to do it and I wish we could do more,” Dillon said. “We’re individuals and it’s hand-sewing, so it’s not a production.”
Dillon said she understands there are more needs out there and encourages people to take that step if they have an idea to contribute.
“If something comes to you, check it out and see,” Dillon said. “There is an awful lot of stuff out there and a lot of people [are] doing things already. Some people are delivering meals, but I just put something out to get a feeler for it.”
