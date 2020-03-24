The Derby Public Library is moving to phase three of its public safety response plan. Services at the drive-thru will be unavailable as of 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26.
Phase three details are as follows:
All physical services at the library are temporarily suspended, including drive-thru service.
Library staff will be available 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday to answer phone calls and email messages to assist patrons with their accounts and for technical assistance.
All due dates on items currently checked out will be delayed until the library is open, so there is no need to return items while the library is closed.
All library digital services remain available while the library is closed.
Online live streaming of yoga, kids’ yoga and story times will continue (be sure to catch it on our Facebook page).
Library staff will update the public regularly through the library website at www.derbylibrary.com and Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Patrons may contact the library by phone at 316-788-0760 or by email at publicsupport@derbylibrary.com.
In addition to the scheduled live stream events, watch the library's social media for other interactive opportunities.
If you have a teen who is interested in volunteering for summer reading at the library, please be sure to complete the online application on the website here: https://derbylibrary.com/kids-and-teens/teen-volunteers . Physical applications are not available this year.
