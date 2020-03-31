Amidst all the cancellations tied to coronavirus safety precautions, one local institution has seemingly found a silver lining.
Like so many other organizations, the Derby Public Library was forced to call off a number of events and programs it regularly hosts in March and April. However, the library was quick to roll with the punches.
While the library was cancelling events (erring on the side of caution) and eventually suspended all physical services, staff almost immediately found a way to offer library programs to DPL patrons in a different format – online.
“I asked them to be creative because we still wanted to really engage. We wanted to kind of maintain that sense of normalcy,” said DPL Director Eric Gustafson. “People are at home, people are a little bit concerned about things that are going on in the world. It’s nice for the kids to see a familiar face. It’s nice to give everybody some routine.”
Even while preparing for a shut down themselves, DPL staff continued to come up with ideas of how to push the envelope and continue many services (old and new) in the virtual realm.
So far, DPL staff have instituted virtual story time, set up yoga live streams and are offering many activities to keep kids busy while school buildings are closed – from creative writing challenges to daily craft projects.
“We’ve kind of taken the approach that as long as we’re providing something that people can see and hear and access, that’s what’s most important to us,” said Youth Services Director Alyssa LaRue. “It may not look perfect, it may not sound exactly perfect, but as long as we’re providing something and still making a connection with the community, we feel like we’re still doing our job.”
Between equipment available on site and smart devices staff own, LaRue said it wasn’t too much of a challenge to take the library’s programs online.
Given the response from library patrons, more programs may continue to get added. With the Sedgwick County stay-at-home order effective through April 23, Gustafson noted the situation will continue to be reassessed and the library will reopen when it is safe for all patrons.
If needed, LaRue noted the library can continue many of its popular programs – like summer reading – in the virtual realm, seeing the response that has garnered already.
“Our community is so supportive. Even beyond the Derby community, we’ve had people respond to us in Wichita, we’ve had some people respond to us out of state who’ve just found stuff through sharing on Facebook,” LaRue said. “I don’t have the exact numbers, but I would definitely say that our Facebook platform has increased at least by 100 to 200 likes. If nothing else, it’s been a great marketing tactic. It’s definitely gotten the word out. It’s been incredible.”
“We’re getting great feedback. People are loving it,” Gustafson said. “We’re seeing all kinds of boosts in all of our online circulation, all of our online access and it’s been pretty exciting, also a little crazy.”
Having the opportunity to reach its patrons is not an opportunity the DPL staff have taken for granted.
DPL staff are dealing with similar situations to many around the community amid the coranvirus pandemic. Moving to Phase III of the library’s safety plan (suspending all physical services) led to staff working from home – and offering some of those normal programs, like story time, from home as well.
Though there are many celebrities leading similar online programs to help engage children and their families, both LaRue and Gustafson were quick to point out how much more significant it is that a community institution like the Derby Public Library is able to offer those same services.
Staff went so far as to make one of the cancelled events into a virtual art show that can be viewed on Youtube, while story time remains a tradition for local day cares – even if it has to be watched on a big screen instead of in person for a time.
“People are looking for engagement and things to do,” Gustafson said. “For kids and families and communities, I really think it’s important to connect with people you know and that you have a relationship with.”
“We’re so fortunate that we’re able to do this. I know not every library has the ability to, the technology to, the time even,” LaRue said. “Being able to still actively do something where they can see our offices and then we can read their comments or we can get a private message from them about something they’re needing … it still makes us feel like we are doing our job and maintaining some form of normal in this very anxiety-inducing time.”
For more on the library’s online activities, visit derbylibrary.com or go to the DPL Facebook page.
