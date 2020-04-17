Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) has become part of the common vernacular during the coronavirus pandemic, as the need for that gear among medical professionals continues to rise.
Recently, the Derby Public Library jumped in to help address the current PPE needs – starting the 3-D printing of ear guards for health care workers about two weeks ago.
DPL Technology Coordinator Justin Ball said the ear guards are intended to create support/relief in regards to the face masks (with elastic bands) medical personnel are required to wear.
“That’s all fine and well for an hour or so, but after a while it really begins to dig into your ears,” Ball said. “It can give you headaches, stuff like that, so basically these are little plastic pieces with tabs of varying sizes – depending on a person’s head – that you can wrap those bands around as opposed to your ears, so it’s a little more comfortable.”
Initially, the library printed up a batch of 30 ear guards that were delivered to Ball’s sister and father-in-law (who both work at Via Christi) for initial distribution – and to make sure they were functional.
Once functionality was confirmed, the library’s efforts were shared in a Facebook post to gauge interest and see if there were other medical professionals the DPL could help out through the use of its 3-D printer. Already, Ball said the library has filled at least two additional orders – with more showing an interest in the product.
Given the model it uses, Ball noted the DPL is limited in the number of ear guards it can create in one day.
“For what we’re doing, it takes us about 40 minutes to print two of the large ones,” Ball said. “We’re kind of limited because the printer that we have is one of the smaller ones, so we’re only capable of physically printing two on the plate at any one time.”
Ball said the goal for the library is to print at least two ear guards per hour for a total of 14 per day.
Since the DPL got its 3-D printer two years ago, Ball stated it has traditionally been used to create items for library programs (like the medallion hidden as part of a summer program last year). The ear guards mark the first true community use of the printer, which Ball said was an eventual goal with that piece of equipment.
Hearing stories about how other organizations were utilizing their 3-D printers to help make medical gear, DPL Public Support Services Coordinator Kristy Norman approached Ball with the idea for printing ear guards and Ball’s wife, Megan, found the files to help facilitate the project.
“We’re just happy to help support local medical workers doing what little we can being in quarantine and stuck in place,” Ball said. “This is something that we can do to get out there for every-body.”
Knowing how much usage health care workers could get out of these ear guards, Ball was excited to start up efforts and he noted library patrons can call in (316-788-0760) to request orders for those in the medical field. Pick up will be available at the back door of the library.
