The City of Derby Police Department would like to warn residents of scammers targeting their federal stimulus checks. No local reports have been received at present, but the department expects it could happen in the future.
Here is information to help Derby residents avoid being a target:
• Residents will not need to sign up to receive a stimulus check. The checks are based on IRS tax filings.
• The IRS will use residents’ 2019 tax returns, if they have filed it, to determine how much and where to send recovery rebates. If individuals have not yet filed their 2019 tax return, the 2018 tax return will be used.
• If individuals received a check for their last refund, they will likely receive a stimulus check in the mail.
• Do not provide any information to anyone who calls, emails or texts and claims they need information regarding the stimulus check. The government will not contact residents.
• Do not click on any links or attachments in emails or texts from unknown sources.
• Research information about scams from legitimate sources, such as the Attorney General’s Office, https://ag.ks.gov/media-center/publications, or the Federal Trade Commission, www.ftc.gov/coronavirus.
• Call 911 and speak to a police officer if you have been contacted to provide any information. The officer can assist you in determining whether you have been the target of a scam.
“We encourage residents to be vigilant during this time and don’t be afraid to ask questions or report strange phone calls or emails,” said Robert Lee, Derby Police Chief. “Never give out any personal or bank account information over the phone unless you can confirm it’s a trusted source.”
