Starting March 23, the Derby Police Department is now taking some reports over the phone rather than responding in person. This measure is being put in place to provide the same level of service while minimizing exposure to COVID-19.
Reports to be taken over the phone include:
• Misdemeanor crimes that are not in progress, the offender is not on scene and there is no physical evidence to collect.
• Internet or phone fraud cases with no suspects at the scene.
• Lost property reports.
• Miscellaneous reports, including suspicious character reports if the suspicious person has already left.
Call 911 to make a report. Phone reports will be the same as if there was an officer response. Those making a report will receive a case number and necessary follow-up information.
Those reports that will still require an officer response include:
• Crimes in progress.
• Felony offenses.
• Domestic violence cases.
• Calls with criminal injuries.
• Mental health issues.
• Traffic accidents on public roadways, injury accidents or those that involve a DUI or hit and run.
• Missing person cases, including runaways.
• Sexual misconduct cases, such as window peeping, sexual battery, lewd conduct, etc., including misdemeanors.
• Calls in which a supervisor designates an on-scene response.
• Any call not specifically exempted in the phone report list.
“Our goal is to limit our officers’ potential exposure to COVID-19 and also reduce citizen exposure,” said Robert Lee, Derby Police Chief. “The health and safety of all those in our community is of utmost importance.”
