Since gathering limitations and stay-at-home orders went into effect starting in mid-March, the Derby Police Department has been adapting how to best protect and serve the community amid the coronavirus threat.
Almost immediately, the department shifted its reporting policies – taking reports over the phone for certain cases (i.e., internet or phone fraud cases with no suspects at the scene, lost property reports, etc.).
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has enacted the emergency accident reporting plan – meaning certain accidents can be reported over the phone or internet – but Derby PD Deputy Chief Brandon Russell noted the department has not seen enough accidents to warrant amend-ing its policy yet.
Other than reports, staffing changes have also been made within the Derby PD, namely in how shifts are structured. While Russell said the department normally works on 10-hour shifts, it has switched to 12-hour shifts in an effort to limit interactions and possible cross-contamination op-portunities between officers.
“We’ve basically split the department so that we have a day shift and a night shift,” Russell said.
Day and night shifts have split vehicle usage and are also meeting in different locations in an ef-fort to “slow the spread” not just among themselves, but among the community as well.
Russell noted that on in-person calls, where an officer might normally ask to get a report inside while on scene, they are now talking with individuals outside and making determinations on whether they need to use personal protective equipment (i.e., face masks) on a case-by-case basis.
“It’s protecting everybody. It protects the citizens; it protects us as well, as far as any type of cross-contamination or contamination from somebody being infected and not knowing it,” Rus-sell said. “The idea is to limit exposure and to try to maintain that distance to where we don’t have additional exposures, and that goes both ways.”
While call traffic (which has been well-screened) remains about the same and the Derby PD continues to handle the typical business it has dealt with in the community, Russell noted officers are well aware of the current landscape and are trying to do the best they can to keep citizens safe on a larger scale.
“The biggest challenge is just maintaining safety for everyone because the last thing we want to do is have this spread due to something within the community, so if we can help with that that’s great,” Russell said. “Stay positive; this is something that we’ll get through.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.