Melissa Ball
- Age: 32
- Current employer: Via Christi St. Francis Hospital
- Tenure at current employer: Worked on the Neuro Intensive Care Unit since 2015
Q: What is your job title and what does that entail on a normal, day-to-day basis?
A: I am a CNA/PCT. I help the nurses with all their patients. I take temperatures, blood sugars and monitor patients. I help patients with their baths, turning, mobility, feeding; any care, I am there beside the nurse helping.
Q: What has been the biggest change in your daily work routine due to COVID-19?
A: My unit was actually turned into the designated COVID-19 ICU. We went from caring for patients with strokes and brain bleeds to taking care of sick, critical COVID-19 patients.
Q: Being deemed an essential worker during the current pandemic, how do you feel about going to work and facing this on a daily basis?
A: It is kind of scary, but I love my job and it’s just something I have to do. [When] someone comes to the hospital they expect to be cared for and that’s what we do; we care for those who are sick.
Q: Why do you remain committed to your profession?
A: I’ve been doing this for 15 years and I wouldn’t change it.
I love seeing people through their healing process – to
see some of them get better after having a poor prognosis
or even being with them through death is something I take seriously.
Q: What is your biggest concern moving forward in the current landscape for the foreseeable future?
A: I believe this is going to be
a new normal. COVID-19 has had a high impact on society and I think it’s something that isn’t going to go away just like the flu.
Q: Any closing thoughts you want to share on what people need to know or how they should be reacting to COVID-19?
A: People need to take this seriously, not just for their own safety but for others.
Healthcare Heroes is a series from The Derby Informer profiling medical professionals in the community facing the current COVID-19 threat on a daily basis.
