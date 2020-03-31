Derby Public Schools will reduce the number of credits required to graduate for this school year only – a decision essentially made by the coronavirus.
The school board on Monday passed a resolution to decrease the number of credits to graduate from 25 to 21, which is the state’s requirement. Board members discussed the change at their March 23 meeting and then again at a special meeting Monday.
This spring only for the Class of 2020 students that have earned 21 credits and passed all of the required core requirements will graduate.
Gov. Laura Kelly closed school buildings last month to try to contain the coronavirus. She was the first governor in the country to do so.
The Derby district historically has required 25 credits.
“I don’t have a problem with going to 21 hours,” school board member Tina Prunier said at the March 23 meeting.
The change will not be permanent. It applies only to the 2019-20 school year.
The Kansas State Department of Education requires:
• Four units of English language arts, which include reading, writing, literature, communication and grammar.
• Three units of history and government, which includes world history; United States history; United States government, including the Constitution of the United States; and concepts of economics and geography
• Three units of science, which includes physical, biological and earth and space science concepts and at least one unit as a laboratory course
• Three units of mathematics, including algebraic and geometric concepts
• One unit of physical education, which includes health and may include safety, first aid or physiology
• One unit of fine arts, which includes art, music, dance, theatre, forensics and other similar studies selected by a local board of education
• Six units of elective courses
Board chair Justin Kippenberger noted during the March 23 meeting that while buildings are closed, learning continues.
“School isn’t stopping,” he said. “We’re just going to do it differently for a few months.”
