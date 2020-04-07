Receiving a request from Rock Regional Hospital led the Derby City Council to schedule a special meeting for 10:30 a.m. April 9.
The request from Rock Regional Hospital focused on assistance to help guarantee a bank loan for which it is applying – a loan that will help the new hospital remain a viable resource to the community in the face of the COVID-19 threat (and beyond). A similar request was made to the Sedgwick County Commission, which discussed it as an agenda item at its regular meeting on Wednesday.
With the regular April 14 city council meeting canceled, other items were added to the special meeting agenda – many having arisen due to circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Other items to be discussed include an ordinance repealing a municipal code provision on special meetings, purchase of land for a future street project and municipal court operations.
