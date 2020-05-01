Having trouble finding toilet paper or household cleaning supplies amidst the current COVID-19 pandemic? Lucky for you, there’s a new business in town that has stepped up to try to meet the increasing demands of the public.
Advanced Physical Therapy’s Derby Meadowlark clinic is one of a handful of APT locations across the Wichita metro area (including Haysville, Northwest and West Wichita) that launched a “COVID-19 Corner” on site last week in an effort to provide for the community during this difficult time.
The APT COVID-19 Corners are accepting donations of hygiene products, non-perishable food items, clothing items, baby items and more (all new and sealed) that members of the public may have trouble finding at this time.
“We just kind of wanted it to be a place where patients or people in the community could come get things that maybe they can’t find in the store,” said APT Derby Meadowlark clinic manager Kambry Milford.
Donations are available to patients and community members throughout Derby, with Milford noting the COVID-19 Corner will remain open as long as needed. Items can either be dropped off inside the clinic or left overnight for the staff to collect the following morning.
Currently, the office is open for normal business hours (7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday), but Milford said donations have been slow to start as the corner was set up out of the way – knowing it can be an awkward feeling having to reach out for help.
“I think it’s a little bit quiet kind of sitting in the corner. We didn’t want to draw too much attention to things so that people didn’t feel uncomfortable coming in and grabbing some things, so we haven’t seen a ton of donations overall,” Milford said. “A lot of staff have been putting into it.”
Milford encourages patients and community members to drop anything off and not be afraid to ask what is needed for the donation corner – as the clinic wants word to spread so the public can take advantage of the service.
Other initiatives for community involvement have been pushed out by APT, but Milford said the staff at the Derby Meadowlark clinic saw the COVID-19 Corner as a way to have a more wide-spread impact. They quickly jumped on the idea as a way to get involved and show their support.
“Especially in Derby, I feel like everyone is a close-knit community,” Milford said. “All of us kind of like Derby, it feels like home and so we wanted to do something that maybe was a little bit different and kind of outside our normal services that we offer just to kind of say thank you and help out.”
