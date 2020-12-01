Following a resolution passed by the Sedgwick County Commission on Nov. 10, the option was made available for area municipalities to join the county’s enforcement efforts regarding emergency public health orders – an item addressed by the Derby City Council at its most recent meeting Nov. 24.
Through the resolution, area cities would be able to enter into an agreement with Sedgwick County to mirror its enforcement efforts (tied to COVID-19 orders), which treats infractions as a code violation that carry a potential penalty of a $250 to $500 fine. Violations would be processed by the County Court.
Derby actually took on its own enforcement efforts early in the pandemic, with the city council voting to make a violation of public health orders part of the Derby Municipal Code in March. In Derby, infractions are processed as a class C violation. Such violations are punishable by jail time for a period not to exceed one month, a fine not exceeding $500 or a combination of both.
Since the end of March, Derby police have been enforcing the latest addition to the city’s code – with City Manager Kathy Sexton reporting there have been no fines, no court cases and no citations issued. Typically, the Derby PD will go out when they get a call and talk to the business in question before a violation is processed.
“We have had really good cooperation in Derby businesses,” Sexton said.
As the health orders keep changing, education is an important part of the process. While the city and Derby PD will continue to work with businesses, Sexton noted entering an agreement with the county would give Derby additional enforcement options.
Given staffing limitations happening due to COVID-19 as well as businesses that may operate in multiple county municipalities – not just in Derby – Sexton said having the county’s enforcement measures in place as well would be advantageous.
“I think passage of this will give us the options we need to be helpful,” Sexton said.
Before putting the county’s enforcement framework in place, Council Member Nick Engle wanted to know what resources are still available for local businesses to help guests with personal protective equipment. Sexton noted the Derby Chamber of Commerce still has kits available that businesses can pull from as needed.
Council Member Rocky Cornejo, meanwhile, questioned if the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office would be coming into Derby to enforce the new measures. Sexton noted complaints would be processed through the county’s Metropolitan Area Building and Construction Department, and reviewed by both the health and legal departments as well.
If a complaint gets to the point of investigation for a potential write up, Sexton noted local officials with the Derby PD would then handle that element.
Having the county’s enforcement framework in place would also allow Derby residents to use its website (sedgwickcounty.org/mabcd) to file complaints, which could eliminate some confusion.
Mayor Randy White called it a confusing issue all around and does not blame anybody for the enforcement efforts being put in place. He encouraged citizens and residents alike to be aware of the ever-changing health orders (the most recent going into effect Nov. 27). While he wishes this measures didn’t have to be taken, he was also for keeping the city efforts going while entering into an agreement with the county.
“This forces us to think and act differently. We’re looking for an effective way to manage this,” White said. “Seeing how we have not issued one fine in six months, I feel like we are being effective. I don’t really have a concern here with Sedgwick County asking us to be understanding of the reason why there may be enforcement – either with their help or without their help.”
Questioned on how prosecution would be handled, Sexton noted that discretion would be left to the Derby PD – whether reporting to the local municipal court or county court. However, there were some thoughts shared by the council that larger chains could become a specific county issue.
On a 6-2 vote (with Cornejo and Engle opposing), the Derby City Council voted to authorize execution of a government enforcement services agreement with Sedgwick County and for law enforcement agencies to determine which method to use.